I-CAR Launches New Online Nominations for Industry Awards

I-CAR has announced that online nominations are now open for its two top 2020 industry awards, the Russ Verona Memorial Award and the Jeff Silver Award. These awards recognize outstanding contributions to advancing technical education and professionalism in the collision repair industry.

Nominations for both awards are being accepted for consideration through July 30, 2021, with winners to be announced at a special ceremony at SEMA 2021 in Las Vegas.

Established in 2006, the Russ Verona Memorial Award honors a Gold Class shop that actively promotes technical training and a positive image for the industry. The award honors the memory of Russ Verona, a mentor, friend and role model for the collision repair industry who owned and operated the first-ever Gold Class business. Now 31 years later, collision repair shops of all sizes continue to pursue Gold Class recognition by enrolling their technicians in I-CAR’s Professional Development Program. As of December 31, 2020, there were 8,800 Gold Class shops throughout the country (a more than 6% increase from 2019).

The Jeff Silver Award honors an individual who demonstrates true passion for training and professional growth, holding I-CAR’s Platinum designation for at least five years. Established in 2009, the award honors Jeff Silver, one of the forefathers of the Platinum designation who embodies a true passion for training and professional growth. Platinum achievement remains an important training priority, with 24,282 technicians who maintained their Platinum-level last year.

“Gold Class and Platinum are important achievements for our businesses and individuals in the industry,” said Nick Notte, vice president of sales for I-CAR. “This year, I-CAR has made it even easier to continue the legacy and vision inherent in these two awards by launching online nominations for the first time. We encourage individuals to consider applying today, nominating others or themselves.”