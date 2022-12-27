 I-CAR Offers Free Live Stream on Corrosion Protection Application
News

I-CAR Offers Free Live Stream on Corrosion Protection

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

I-CAR announced it will be offering a free live stream on corrosion protection application hosted by I-CAR subject matter experts and Ryan Marrinan and Jason Scharton from 3M.

This latest episode of I-CAR’s Repairer’s Realm will take place on Dec. 28 at noon CST. The demonstration will show the proper steps that should be taken when applying corrosion protection, and explain the importance of corrosion protection to even the smallest repairs.

Launched in October 2021, Repairer’s Realm serves up dynamic, how-to demonstrations of topical repair considerations. More than 15 episodes have been created to date, with topics/demos ranging from plastic repair to steering and suspension diagnostics. 

To register for the event, click here.

