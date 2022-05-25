IAA Announces Mobile App Launch of IAA Transport

IAA, Inc., a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, has announced the launch of IAA Transport on its mobile application. IAA Transport’s desktop solution was introduced on IAAI.com in September 2021 and fully streamlining the vehicle transport process with a global branch-to-doorstep delivery solution.

Click Here to Read More

IAA Transport includes several key highlights for buyers that are now available on the IAA Buyer App in addition to its desktop solution. Buyers can transport vehicles from many locations to one delivery address, shop for transport quotes with no obligation, purchase transport at the time of payment or pick up, and track vehicle deliveries between their desktop and mobile device.

“Expanding the extremely popular IAA Transport tool to our mobile app will further improve and ease the entire buyer experience,” said Justin Mahlik, senior vice president and chief transformation officer for IAA. “We continue to be an industry leader in groundbreaking, innovative technology and are continuously looking for new ways to help our growing customer base improve their buying experience.”