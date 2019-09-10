INDASA to Hold Grand Opening Event for New Training Center

INDASA announced it will be holding a grand opening event for its new training center on Friday, Sept. 27 from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 23 Madison Rd. in Fairfield, N.J.

The goal of the new training center is to offer training to customers, shops, technicians and other collision industry professionals.

The event will include a car show, a food truck and music. There will also be guest appearances from Mr. Oz Designs, Tank Bilt, Kristian Baena and Pops Knife Supply. Attendees can see live demonstrations of:

Knifemaking

Pinstriping

Paint correction

Paint preparation

Solid surface

Dust-free benefits

Wood preparation

Dent repair

For more information, call (800) 326-5909 or follow INDASA on Facebook.