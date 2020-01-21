Connect with us

INDASA USA Welcomes New Sales Partner

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

INDASA USA, one of the leading brands in the U.S. for coated abrasives, masking tapes and tools, announced that they have formed a strategic alliance with Pacific Produx Reps (PPX).

PPX is an employee-owned sales and marketing company covering the Western U.S. They are committed to support the INDASA brand in the automotive, industrial and marine sectors through their sales approach of education, demonstration and installation.

“We are excited to pair our end-user-focused sales strategy with INDASA USA’s diverse product offering to deliver an optimal user experience across a myriad of industries,” said Jimmy Donahue, director of sales for PPX.

INDASA abrasives have been manufactured in Aveiro, Portugal, since 1979, with INDASA USA celebrating its 20-year anniversary in 2019. Their North American headquarters and distribution center in Fairfield, N.J., focuses on delivering innovative products while providing a personable customer experience.

“I am confident that this partnership will allow for exceptional attention to both sales and service of the INDASA brand in the Western U.S.,” said William Nagel, executive vice president for INDASA USA. “While markets continue to change and evolve, customers can be certain that two solid organizations will be working together to continually provide solutions across all industries.”

