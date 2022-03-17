News: Insurers Elected to CAPA’s Board of Directors
Insurers Elected to CAPA’s Board of Directors
The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA), an independent non-profit standard-setting and certification organization for automotive crash parts, has announced the election of five new insurer members to its Board of Directors.
Joining the Board are: Brian Fening, Liberty Mutual Insurance; Kim Hare, Farmers Insurance; Troy Penry, GEICO; Michelle Perez, Progressive Insurance; and Cheryl Schaefer, State Farm Mutual Insurance. The Board of Directors is comprised of members representing a cross-section of the aftermarket automotive industry, including distributors, insurers, collision repairers and quality experts.
“CAPA is pleased and honored to welcome these new members to its Board of Directors,” said Clark Plucinski, chairman of the CAPA Board of Directors. “Their leadership and experience are vital to CAPA’s mission — ensuring consumers have access to high-quality automotive replacement parts and services by identifying sustainable options at competitive prices. The unique insights into the collision repair industry that our Board of Directors provides to CAPA play a key role in the success of the nation’s foremost parts certification program.”
Serving on CAPA’s Board of Directors are:
- Clark Plucinski – The Boyd Group (Chairman)
- Justin Jude – LKQ Corporation
- Chris Northup – Professional Parts, Inc.
- Sandee Lindorfer – Allstate Insurance
- Kim Hare – Farmers Insurance
- Troy Penry – GEICO
- Brian Fening – Liberty Mutual Insurance
- Jim Gadberry – Nationwide Insurance
- Michelle Perez – Progressive Insurance
- Cheryl Schaefer – State Farm Mutual Insurance
- Patrick Burnett – USAA Insurance
- Bill Lawrence – 1st Certified Collision Centers
- Tim Adelmann – Driven Brands
- Jack Gillis – Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety
- Gavin Campbell – Intertek
For more information about the CAPA Board of Directors, visit capacertified.org.