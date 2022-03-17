Insurers Elected to CAPA’s Board of Directors

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA), an independent non-profit standard-setting and certification organization for automotive crash parts, has announced the election of five new insurer members to its Board of Directors.

Joining the Board are: Brian Fening, Liberty Mutual Insurance; Kim Hare, Farmers Insurance; Troy Penry, GEICO; Michelle Perez, Progressive Insurance; and Cheryl Schaefer, State Farm Mutual Insurance. The Board of Directors is comprised of members representing a cross-section of the aftermarket automotive industry, including distributors, insurers, collision repairers and quality experts.

“CAPA is pleased and honored to welcome these new members to its Board of Directors,” said Clark Plucinski, chairman of the CAPA Board of Directors. “Their leadership and experience are vital to CAPA’s mission — ensuring consumers have access to high-quality automotive replacement parts and services by identifying sustainable options at competitive prices. The unique insights into the collision repair industry that our Board of Directors provides to CAPA play a key role in the success of the nation’s foremost parts certification program.”