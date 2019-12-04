(Left to right) Tim Zilke, president and CEO of ASE, James Raub, BodyShop Business/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year, Sean Donohue, publisher of BodyShop Business and Tom Trisdale, board chair of ASE

James Raub, an ASE Certified collision repair and refinish technician from Phillipsburg, N.J., was recently honored with a national achievement award as the BodyShop Business/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year. He was one of 53 automotive professionals recognized on Nov. 13, 2019, at the Fall Board of Governors meeting of the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) held at the Arizona Grand Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona.

The ASE annual awards spotlight top scorers on the ASE Certification tests from among the ranks of the approximately quarter-million ASE Certified professionals nationwide. Sean Donohue, publisher of Bodyshop Business, Tom Trisdale, board chair of ASE and Timothy Zilke, president and CEO of ASE, presented the award to Raub.

“Jim, who is the lead collision repair technician and refinisher at Red’s Body Shop in Washington, is one of the outstanding ASE certified professionals recognized annually by different segments of the automotive service and repair industry,” said Zilke. “Each of these elite technicians is presented with an industry-specific award recognizing their achievement.

“ASE has honored extraordinary industry professionals from across the nation for more than 40 years. This is made possible by the support of our many award sponsors, whose ranks include some of the best-known names in the industry. We are proud to partner with Bodyshop Business to recognize Jim’s commitment to excellence in providing the very best in collision repair. This dedication is reflected in the talented professionals we recognize each year, and Jim represents the best of the best.”

Forty-one companies from both OEM and aftermarket segments sponsored the individual technician recognition awards in the auto, collision, truck, bus and parts categories, along with awards for instructors. In addition to looking for top scores on ASE tests, award sponsors examine on-the-job excellence, community service and other factors when selecting honorees.