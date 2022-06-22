Kaeser Marks Full Year of Green Energy

Click Here to Read More

Both Kaeser Compressors, Inc., in the U.S. and Germany’s Kaeser Kompressoren SE are marking a full year of operations using only green energy. Not only are all Kaeser compressors manufactured with 100% renewable energy, Kaeser matches its consumption with renewable energy in both the U.S. and Germany.

This milestone has been achieved with three key programs. First, over a year ago Kaeser Kompressoren SE installed a photovoltaic system which generates approximately 650 MWh for their main manufacturing plant in Coburg, Germany. Second, Kaeser purchases renewable energy credits for their remaining manufacturing facilities. And third, in the U.S., Kaeser Compressors is part of Dominion Energy’s Green Power Program and pays a premium per kWh for the U.S. headquarters in Fredericksburg, Va., to match energy consumption with renewable resources. And for their 20-plus branch locations across the country as well as our teleworkers, they purchase RECs (renewable energy certificates) from Dominion Energy exceeding the amount of power consumed. Energy for the RECs is purchased from a broad range of renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, biomass, geothermal, hydropower, wave/tidal power and landfill gas recovery.