Kaeser Marks Full Year of Green Energy
In an ongoing commitment to minimize environmental impacts, Kaeser is manufacturing with 100% green energy and matching their consumption with renewable energy resources.
Both Kaeser Compressors, Inc., in the U.S. and Germany’s Kaeser Kompressoren SE are marking a full year of operations using only green energy. Not only are all Kaeser compressors manufactured with 100% renewable energy, Kaeser matches its consumption with renewable energy in both the U.S. and Germany.
This milestone has been achieved with three key programs. First, over a year ago Kaeser Kompressoren SE installed a photovoltaic system which generates approximately 650 MWh for their main manufacturing plant in Coburg, Germany. Second, Kaeser purchases renewable energy credits for their remaining manufacturing facilities. And third, in the U.S., Kaeser Compressors is part of Dominion Energy’s Green Power Program and pays a premium per kWh for the U.S. headquarters in Fredericksburg, Va., to match energy consumption with renewable resources. And for their 20-plus branch locations across the country as well as our teleworkers, they purchase RECs (renewable energy certificates) from Dominion Energy exceeding the amount of power consumed. Energy for the RECs is purchased from a broad range of renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, biomass, geothermal, hydropower, wave/tidal power and landfill gas recovery.
These initiatives align with Kaeser’s ongoing commitment to reducing and, where possible, eliminating impact on the shared environment.
“Not only are our products and systems designed for exceptional energy efficiency and maximum environmental compatibility, but Kaeser also incorporates environmentally responsible practices in our everyday operations and in the design and selection of our facilities,” said Frank Mueller, president of Kaeser Compressors, Inc. “We are committed to lowering our carbon footprint by manufacturing with green energy, to support renewable energy through Dominion Energy’s Green Power Program, and to demonstrate community leadership in this immediate and sustainable way.”
For more information on Kaser’s commitment to the environment, visit us.kaeser.com/goyellowbegreen. For more information on Kaeser’s products and services, or to be connected with your local authorized Kaeser representative, call (877) 417-3527.