Kaeser Ships UPS Carbon Neutral

Kaeser Compressors Inc. is excited to be a participant in the UPS carbon neutral program. Kaeser will absorb the additional cost of each shipment without passing the fees on to their customers. The money generated will be used by UPS to invest in carbon offset programs.

Kaeser believes that maintaining the quality of the environment is a shared commitment. 

“Our products not only operate with exceptional energy efficiency and maximum environmental compatibility, but we also use natural resources as little as possible in production, sales and service,” said Frank Mueller, president of Kaeser Compressors Inc. “The UPS carbon neutral program is an additional tool for Kaeser to operate more sustainably on a daily basis.”

Reliable offsets begin with accurate carbon calculations, and UPS calculates offsets based on actual shipping activity for envelopes, packages and freight. UPS’s offset purchases neutralize the calculated carbon impact from shipping by reducing it elsewhere. A certified, market-based financial instrument, carbon offsets are designed to mitigate greenhouse gas emission through reforestation, methane and landfill gas destruction, wastewater treatment and other programs. 

For more information on Kaeser, visit us.kaeser.com. To be connected with your local authorized Kaeser representative, call (877) 417-3527.

