Consolidators: Crash Champions Acquires Collision Center in Colorado Springs
Products
KBS Coatings Cavity Coater Protects Against Rust
Cavity Coater is a single-step, super-penetrating, corrosion-inhibiting coating designed for long-term protection of all metal surfaces.
KBS Coatings’ Cavity Coater is the perfect solution for providing rust protection in hard-to-reach areas.
Cavity Coater is a single-step, super-penetrating, corrosion-inhibiting coating designed for long-term protection of all metal surfaces. It provides a self-healing film tested to render more than 4,000 hours of salt spray protection — over four times the protection of conventional cavity waxes.
Cavity Coater can be used to protect the inside of frame rails, rocker panels, fenders, quarter panels, doors, tailgates, windshield cowls and posts. It wicks into welds and seams that primers and topcoats can’t reach. It also resists road salt, alkaline solutions and chemicals.
For especially hard to-reach-areas, the cavity wand is offered to extend the reach of Cavity Coater with a reusable 48” hose that features a 360-degree spray tip. The wand requires only a 1/8” hole to insert and is easily cleaned.
Cavity Coater is available in quart, gallon and aerosol versions. For more information, click here or call (888) 531-4527.