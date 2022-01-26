 KBS Coatings Cavity Coater Protects Against Rust
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

KBS Coatings Cavity Coater Protects Against Rust

on

Walmec's SuperStar Filter Provides Clean, Dry Compressed Air

on

Milwaukee Announces Two New Specialty Grinders

on

Waterborne Breathable Air Combo System from Martech
Advertisement
The Importance of a Year-End Review (VIDEO)

7 Ways Your Shop Can Help the Environment (VIDEO)

Seven ways you can properly handle and dispose of your shop's waste streams.

2021 BSB Year in Review: Top News Stories (VIDEO)

Jason Stahl and Nadine Battah count down the top news stories of 2021.

MORE POST

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

Trending Now

Consolidators: Crash Champions Acquires Collision Center in Colorado Springs

Video: The Importance of a Year-End Review (VIDEO)

Consolidators: ProColor Collision Adds New Location in San Francisco

Video: 7 Ways Your Shop Can Help the Environment (VIDEO)

Current Issues

January 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Products

KBS Coatings Cavity Coater Protects Against Rust

Cavity Coater is a single-step, super-penetrating, corrosion-inhibiting coating designed for long-term protection of all metal surfaces.

Advertisement
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

KBS Coatings’ Cavity Coater is the perfect solution for providing rust protection in hard-to-reach areas.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Cavity Coater is a single-step, super-penetrating, corrosion-inhibiting coating designed for long-term protection of all metal surfaces. It provides a self-healing film tested to render more than 4,000 hours of salt spray protection — over four times the protection of conventional cavity waxes.

Cavity Coater can be used to protect the inside of frame rails, rocker panels, fenders, quarter panels, doors, tailgates, windshield cowls and posts. It wicks into welds and seams that primers and topcoats can’t reach. It also resists road salt, alkaline solutions and chemicals.

For especially hard to-reach-areas, the cavity wand is offered to extend the reach of Cavity Coater with a reusable 48” hose that features a 360-degree spray tip. The wand requires only a 1/8” hole to insert and is easily cleaned.

Advertisement

Cavity Coater is available in quart, gallon and aerosol versions. For more information, click here or call (888) 531-4527.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Products: Beta Tools Introduces New Three-Drawer Tool Cart

Products: Car-O-Liner Introduces New CDR1 Workstation

Products: PPG Launches PPG Deltron NXT Refinish System

Products: Milwaukee Expands N95 Respirator Line

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business