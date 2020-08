Killer Tools’ new digital aluminum/steel stud welder is a powerful capacitor discharge welder that comes complete and ready to go for under $2,500.

Click Here to Read More

It has a leverage bar for heavy pulls and a T-handle for lighter pulls with an assortment of steel and aluminum studs.

It comes with the ground integrated with the weld gun for better ground contact, along with Killer Tools’ 5-year limited warranty.

For more information, call (800) 369-4262 or visit killertools.com.