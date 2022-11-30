 LKQ Announces 2nd Annual LKQ Cares Holiday Vote Charitable Program
LKQ Announces 2nd Annual LKQ Cares Holiday Vote Charitable Program

Couple Donates Classic Car Collection to Northwood University

NABC, Gerber Donate Recycled Ride to Wisconsin Resident

CIECA Announces 3E Ventures as New Corporate Member
News

LKQ Announces 2nd Annual LKQ Cares Holiday Vote Charitable Program

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

LKQ Corporation has announced its second annual “LKQ Cares Holiday Vote” charitable program which began on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, and will run through Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. LKQ has doubled its contribution from last year, committing to donate a total of $1 million to the following philanthropic organizations:

Click Here to Read More
  • American Cancer Society
  • ASE Education Foundation
  • Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals
  • Doctors Without Borders
  • Folds of Honor
  • Marine Toys for Tots
  • Nova Ukraine
  • One Tree Planted
  • The Ocean Cleanup
  • World Central Kitchen

“I am proud to kick off our second annual ‘LKQ Cares Holiday Vote’ program that engages all of our stakeholders globally and gives them a voice in determining how LKQ charitable donations are allocated,” said Dominick Zarcone, president and CEO of LKQ. “At LKQ, we are proud to support national and international charitable organizations who help our communities throughout the world as part of our broader community engagement efforts.”

As part of this program, each of the 10 organizations will receive an initial $50,000 donation, with the allocation of the remaining $500,000 in funds to be determined based on votes from LKQ employees, customers, investors and other stakeholders. The company expects all donations to be paid by January 2023.

To participate in the LKQ Cares Holiday Vote program and submit your vote, click here.

