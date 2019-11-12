LKQ Corporation has announced that they will be providing customer peace of mind by introducing their Promise of Calibration. The Promise of Calibration states:

“LKQ Corporation warrants that all recycled OEM, reconditioned OEM and KeysIQ parts purchased directly from LKQ and installed on a private passenger vehicle are suitable for the calibration of appropriate ADAS components with properly operating systems.” Alternative replacement parts along with glass sold by LKQ companies are now additionally warranted to permit vehicle calibration on any ADAS equipped car, truck or SUV.

As an added benefit, LKQ provided further assurance by supplementing the Promise of Calibration to include the actual diagnostic and calibration labor operation. When performed by an LKQ company (Elite Electronics, VeTech Automotive Electronics, etc.), LKQ stands behind those calibration operations with full indemnification, providing industry stakeholders even greater confidence.

“Providing this level of comfort and commitment for our parts and services benefits all stakeholders within the collision repair and glass industries including repair shops, insurers, and most importantly, vehicle owners,” said Terry Fortner, North American vice president of sales and marketing for LKQ. “No other alternative parts provider supports and services customers like LKQ.”

The Promise of Calibration is a complement to LKQ’s Promise of Protection, an industry first introduced in 2012. The Promise of Protection indemnifies licensed auto repair shops that purchase and install any LKQ recycled OEM, aftermarket or remanufactured product on private passenger vehicles and light trucks. LKQ states that the combination of both the Promise of Protection and the new Promise of Calibration “provides an unsurpassed level of quality assurance to LKQ’s customers.”