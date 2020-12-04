Maaco Recognizes Top Franchisees, Centers at Virtual Convention

Maaco Collision Repair and Auto Painting announced that they recognized their top-performing franchisees and Maaco Centers virtually at their annual North American Maaco Convention on Dec. 2, 2020.

The Maaco Convention is an annual opportunity to showcase successes from the year, provide key company updates and recognize top-performing franchisees who exemplify outstanding sales, operational excellence, leadership, growth and overall performance.

“We are very proud of the resiliency and performance of all our franchisees in this most challenging of years – particularly those award winners who met the challenge head on and exceeded expectations,” said Chris Dawson, president of Maaco.

The following franchisees were recognized for their outstanding performance, leadership and operational excellence as “Best of the Best” for 2020:

Maaco Cup Winner: Ron & Maria Raio, Delran, N.J.

Ron & Maria Raio, Delran, N.J. Rookie(s) of the Year: Shane Hollas, Rockland, Texas; Bobby Gery, Suffolk, Va.

Shane Hollas, Rockland, Texas; Bobby Gery, Suffolk, Va. MSO Award: Mulford Waldrop

Mulford Waldrop Syl Young Award: Helmuth Mayer, Dallas, Texas

Helmuth Mayer, Dallas, Texas Terry Taylor Award: Matt Davlin, Boise, Idaho

Matt Davlin, Boise, Idaho David M. Lapps Award: Brian Greenley, Littleton, Colo.

Brian Greenley, Littleton, Colo. QSI Award – North Region: The Mirante Family, Edmonton, Alberta

The Mirante Family, Edmonton, Alberta QSI Award – South Region: Kristen Andreani, Land O’ Lakes, Fla.

Maaco also recognized those franchisees regionally who achieved outstanding performance in car count, sales and operational excellence with Regional Cup Awards: