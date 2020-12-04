Maaco Recognizes Top Franchisees, Centers at Virtual Convention

Maaco Collision Repair and Auto Painting announced that they recognized their top-performing franchisees and Maaco Centers virtually at their annual North American Maaco Convention on Dec. 2, 2020.
The Maaco Convention is an annual opportunity to showcase successes from the year, provide key company updates and recognize top-performing franchisees who exemplify outstanding sales, operational excellence, leadership, growth and overall performance.
“We are very proud of the resiliency and performance of all our franchisees in this most challenging of years – particularly those award winners who met the challenge head on and exceeded expectations,” said Chris Dawson, president of Maaco.
The following franchisees were recognized for their outstanding performance, leadership and operational excellence as “Best of the Best” for 2020:
- Maaco Cup Winner: Ron & Maria Raio, Delran, N.J.
- Rookie(s) of the Year: Shane Hollas, Rockland, Texas; Bobby Gery, Suffolk, Va.
- MSO Award: Mulford Waldrop
- Syl Young Award: Helmuth Mayer, Dallas, Texas
- Terry Taylor Award: Matt Davlin, Boise, Idaho
- David M. Lapps Award: Brian Greenley, Littleton, Colo.
- QSI Award – North Region: The Mirante Family, Edmonton, Alberta
- QSI Award – South Region: Kristen Andreani, Land O’ Lakes, Fla.
Maaco also recognized those franchisees regionally who achieved outstanding performance in car count, sales and operational excellence with Regional Cup Awards:
- Vince & Kelly McAllister, Western Region, Vacaville, Calif.
- Stephan & Cynthia DeBoer, Southwest Region, Mesa, Ariz.
- Steve & Angela Locke, Southeast Region, Marietta, Ga.
- The Montoya Family, Florida Region, Tampa, Fla.
- Stan & Becky Piernick, Texas Region, New Braunfels, Texas
- John Anthony, South Central Region, Murfreesboro, Tenn.
- Katie & AJ Inge, South Atlantic Region, Chesapeake, Va.
- Kevin Kandrick. Atlantic Region. Winchester, Va.
- Andy & Ami McClure, Northwest Region, Fridley, Minn.
- Rob & Shirley Shriver, Northeast Region, Akron, Ohio
- The Matthews Family, Great Lakes Region, Dolton, Ill.
- Farhana Naz, Mid-Atlantic Region, Lawnside, N.J.
- Peter Flannigan, Canadian Region, Airdrie, Alberta
These award winners are recognized for their extraordinary contributions to the Maaco system and are representative of the highest standards of a Maaco franchisee. They serve as inspirational leaders to their peers as they embody the core values of customer satisfaction and commitment to upholding the Maaco brand promise.
For more information about Maaco, visit maaco.com.