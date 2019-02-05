PartsTrader Appoints Chief Revenue Officer

PartsTrader announced the appointment of Mark Lindner as chief revenue officer, a new role within the company. Prior to joining PartsTrader, Lindner was chief revenue officer at Estify, Inc. In this new role, Lindner will spearhead the company’s strategic sales and marketing growth initiatives that deliver compelling results for insurance carriers.

“Mark is a seasoned executive who is the right person at the right time to build upon the rapid growth and industry acceptance that PartsTrader has experienced over the past few years,” said Steve Messenger, CEO of PartsTrader. “Mark understands the carrier’s need for innovative solutions such as the PartsTrader platform and his leadership will help them achieve better outcomes.”

Added Lindner, “PartsTrader has clearly revolutionized the collision parts procurement process in the industry. The company’s ability to help organizations make smarter collision repair decisions utilizing their proprietary technology platform is exhilarating and I look forward to the challenge of continuing PartsTrader’s growth trajectory.”

Prior to joining PartsTrader, Lindner held several key roles with various software technology companies in the industry, including Mitchell International, Spireon and Estify.