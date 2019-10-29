Body Shop Business
Matrix Wand to Offer Demos, Presentations at SEMA Show

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

Matrix Electronic Measuring, Inc. announced it will once again be showcasing their Matrix Wand at booth no. 10979 at the 2019 SEMA Show Nov. 5-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The Matrix Wand is a handheld 3D electronic blueprinting and repair measuring device that uses a simple, straightforward process to assist collision professionals, automotive manufacturers and insurance providers in repairing vehicles to ensure that the safety and functionality are restored as the OEM intended following a collision.

Using 3D imagery and specialized computer software to assess structural collision damages versus factory repair data and specifications, estimators and repair technicians can use the images to measure and correct sway, sag and mash using infinite data points. The Wand’s purpose is to identify hidden damages and, in turn, improve estimation accuracy.

Throughout the event at SEMA, live demonstrations and presentations will be provided by members of the Matrix team and feature guest speaker Roger Cada of Accountable Estimating.

The Matrix Wand booth schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Nov. 5

10 a.m. – Group demo (speakers: Sergio Correa and Scott Fitzgerald)
1:30 p.m. – “Safety is a Matter of Millimeters” (speaker: Roger Cada)
3 p.m. – “A Technician’s Point of View” (speakers: Avery Hodge and Marc John)

Wednesday, Nov. 6

10 a.m. – “The Vehicle is a System” (speakers: Roger Cada and Scott Kaboos)
1:30 p.m. – Group demo (speakers: Sergio Correa and Scott Fitzgerald)
2-4 p.m. – Happy hour (join us for a cold one and chat with the Matrix team)

Thursday, Nov. 7

10 a.m. – The Matrix Wand vs. Other Systems (speakers: Roger Cada and Sergio Correa)
1:30 p.m. – “How to Get Paid Using the Matrix Wand” (speaker: Roger Cada)
3 p.m. – Group demo (speakers: Sergio Correa and Scott Fitzgerald)

Friday, Nov. 8

10 a.m. – Group demo (speakers: Sergio Correa and Scott Fitzgerald)
1:30 p.m. – Panel Q&A (speakers: Roger Cada, Sergio Correa and Avery Hodge)

