 Milwaukee Expands PACKOUT Modular Storage System with New Tool Tray
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Milwaukee Expands PACKOUT Modular Storage System with New Tool Tray

on

Mirka Introduces New Galaxy Line of Abrasives

on

Milwaukee Introduces M12 Paint and Detailing Color Match Light

on

Value-Driven OTOFIX Automotive Diagnostics Brand Launched
Advertisement
Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 1 (VIDEO)

Is Your Employees' Hearing Protected? (VIDEO)

Ignoring proper hearing protection has lifelong consequences for your employees.

Introduction to the PPG Knowledge College (VIDEO)

Jason Stahl and Robb Power of PPG discuss the PPG Knowledge College online learning management system.

MORE POST

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

Trending Now

News: Team PRP Adds to Western Transportation Network

Consolidators: Women of ABRA Auto Body Turn Passion for Cars into Successful Careers

AirPro Diagnostics: Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 1 (VIDEO)

Associations: SCRS April Meetings, Election to Take Place in Oklahoma City

Current Issues

March 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Products

Milwaukee Expands PACKOUT Modular Storage System with New Tool Tray

The PACKOUT Tool Tray features stack or store functionality, providing modular connectivity with any PACKOUT solution and storage within the rolling tool chest, rolling tool box, XL tool box or the large tool box.

Advertisement
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Milwaukee Tool announced it has expanded its PACKOUT Modular Storage System with the addition of a tool tray, providing users with a versatile and durable storage solution.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The PACKOUT Tool Tray features stack or store functionality, providing modular connectivity with any PACKOUT solution and storage within the rolling tool chest, rolling tool box, XL tool box or the large tool box. In addition, the tool tray has a customizable internal layout with quick-adjust dividers, creating up to six separate storage compartments and allowing users to configure the layout that works for them. With a metal-reinforced handle and a 25-lb. weight capacity, the tool tray can easily transport tools and materials around the jobsite, in transit and in the shop. 

As part of the Milwaukee PACKOUT Modular Storage System, the new PACKOUT tool tray provides users the ability to fully customize their storage. With over 35 storage solutions, PACKOUT is the industry’s most comprehensive modular storage system. 

Advertisement

For more information, visit milwaukeetool.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Products: Matco Tools Launches RAPASSIST Tool Powered by Opus IVS

Products: ProMaxx Introduces Hex Adapter for Ratchet

Products: PPG Launches New High-Production Primer Surfacer

Products: KBS Coatings Cavity Coater Protects Against Rust

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business