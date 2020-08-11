Mitchell Now Offers Hyundai Structural Repair Procedures and Material Guidelines

Mitchell has announced the availability of Hyundai structural repair procedures and material guidelines in Mitchell’s software. This will provide technicians, insurers and appraisers with easy access to Hyundai repair, material and labor data for covered vehicles, assisting in their proper, safe repair.

Mitchell finished the integration immediately following Hyundai’s mid-July release of four models. The structural repair procedures and material guidelines for the 2019-20 Santa Fe, 2020 Sonata and 2020 Palisade are now available in the Mitchell TechAdvisor solution and through the Integrated Repair Procedures available in Mitchell Cloud Estimating.

“We’ve been eagerly awaiting the release of Hyundai’s structural repair procedures and material guidelines,” said Erv Guyett, president, Collision Concepts, Inc. “With that data now in Mitchell software, we can streamline the repair process and provide Hyundai vehicle owners with accurate labor times and safe, quality repairs.”

Added Jack Rozint, senior vice president, Repair Sales, Auto Physical Damage, Mitchell, “Having access to OEM repair procedures is vital to consumer safety and to our customers’ ability to complete collision repair work properly and efficiently. That’s why we acted so quickly to integrate Hyundai’s new repair data. It’s also why Mitchell continues to invest in updating and expanding our comprehensive database of OEM repair information.”

Produced by an in-house team of collision repair experts, the Mitchell TechAdvisor solution provides step-by-step repair procedures that span more than 30 years of vehicle coverage. The database includes frame dimensions, color-coded electrical wiring diagrams, OEM technical service bulletins and recall notices, and a searchable library of diagnostic trouble codes. Through Mitchell Cloud Estimating and its Integrated Repair Procedures, estimators can access Mitchell TechAdvisor repair standards and automatically search for and display relevant OEM repair information.