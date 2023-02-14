NABC Announces Crash Champions as Level One Partner

The National Auto Body Council announced that Crash Champions has joined the collision repair industry’s premier philanthropic organization as a level one partner.

As a level one partner, Crash Champions and its nationwide network of high-quality repair centers will work alongside an elite consortium of collision repair facilities, rental car companies, parts and materials providers, insurance companies, automotive recyclers, salvage companies, towing companies, industry consultants and more to serve communities across the country with programs that help change and save lives every day.

“We are honored to welcome Crash Champions to the National Auto Body Council at our highest level of partnership,” said Scott Sampley, chairman of the NABC board of directors. “Crash Champions is a dynamic, growing company that has been a tremendous supporter of the National Auto Body Council over the years. In 2022, Crash Champions and its recent acquisition Service King Collision refurbished and presented more than 50 NABC Recycled Rides and helped educate hundreds of first responders through the NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication program. We look forward to continuing this momentum with them in the year ahead.”

Operating a rapidly growing coast-to-coast network of high-quality collision repair centers, Crash Champions is the largest founder-led MSO in the U.S., serving customers and business partners in 36 states. The company was founded in 1999 by industry veteran and 2022 BodyShop Business Multi-Shop Executive of the Year Matt Ebert as a single Chicago repair center. Today, the organization is continually recognized for its commitment to operational excellence, an employer of choice for industry professionals and as an engaged member of the local communities that it serves.

“The Crash Champions team is honored to continue its longtime support of the National Auto Body Council and the great work that it does in support of the collision repair industry,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “We believe in conducting our business through the lens of ‘People First, Always’. Joining hands with the NABC through its positive support of the industry and our local communities, underscores that commitment and inspires our team members. We look forward to the positive impact we can make together in the lives of deserving individuals and families through this strengthened partnership.”

The level one partners of the NABC enjoy a portfolio of benefits, including:

Company logo featured on home page and with a dedicated landing page on the NABC website

Logo on NABC marketing communication materials

Company logo inclusion on all promotional materials for NABC Recycled Rides, NABC F.R.E.E. and NABC Drive Out Distraction events hosted by NABC

Logo and verbal acknowledgement at all NABC-hosted events

Company logo showcased on signage at all NABC-attended national and regional industry events

Company name on signage at all NABC-attended national and regional industry events

Priority opportunity and choice of sponsorships at NABC events

Press release announcement upon joining or renewal

Press access when available at NABC-hosted events

Priority opportunity to participate in NABC-hosted events

One foursome at the Palm Springs annual golf fundraiser

Events featured on all NABC media platforms

Inclusion in NABC member directory

Annual access to four NABC Recycled Rides vehicles and one NABC (F.R.E.E.) event

Access to a NABC Drive Out Distraction Tool Kit

Access to a national database of non-profits for NABC Recycled Rides

Free marketing and publicity materials, PR consulting, local media contacts

For more information on the NABC, visit nationalautobodycouncil.org.