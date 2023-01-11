 NABC Announces Deborah Robinson as New Executive Director

NABC Announces Deborah Robinson as New Executive Director

Robinson, who has served the NABC as head of marketing and public relations, was selected for the role in a unanimous decision by the NABC board of directors and executive committee after an extensive search process. 

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced that it has named Deborah Robinson as the executive director for the organization.  

Robinson, who has served the NABC as head of marketing and public relations as president of Victory Management Group since 2017, was selected for the role in a unanimous decision by the NABC board of directors and executive committee after an extensive search process. 

“I am honored to continue serving the National Auto Body Council and its members in a new role as the executive director,” said Robinson. “I admire the members and the work they do in giving back to their communities, and look forward to continuing the momentum of the NABC in changing and saving lives every day.” 

Robinson brings deep experience in the automotive industry, leading clients such as Driven Brands with its portfolio of companies including CARSTAR, Fix Auto USA, ABRA, Maaco, Auto Glass Now, Take 5 Oil Change and Meineke; VeriFacts Automotive; Goodyear Brakes; Lowe’s Racing; Dodge Motorsports; Ray Evernham Enterprises; and Charlotte Motor Speedway and NASCAR Racing Experience, among others. 

“We’re proud to welcome Debby, with her background and experience, as our next leader for the National Auto Body Council,” said Scott Sampley, chairman of the NABC board of directors. “She has provided unwavering support, valuable counsel and impactful results to the NABC over the past five years. We are excited about the future for our organization and our members.” 

