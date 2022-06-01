 NABC Announces Mitchell as Level One Sponsor for 2022
Auto Pros on the Road Visit Concord Engines

PPG OneChoice AdPro Max Adhesion Promoter

Jason Stahl and Darin Poston discuss PPG's new OneChoice AdPro Max Adhesion Promoter for plastic repair.

Vehicle Wheel Alignment and Calibration

Does wheel alignment factor into ADAS and autonomous features?

News

NABC Announces Mitchell as Level One Sponsor for 2022

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced that Mitchell, an Enlyte company, has joined the collision repair industry’s premier philanthropic organization as a level one sponsor.

Click Here to Read More
At this sponsorship level, Mitchell will work alongside an elite consortium of collision repair facilities, rental car companies, parts and materials providers, insurance companies, automotive recyclers, towing companies, industry consultants and more to serve communities across the country with programs that help change and save lives every day.

“We are honored to have Mitchell expand their involvement with the National Auto Body Council to our highest level of sponsorship,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of NABC. “Mitchell is known for its advanced claims management and collision repair technology, and has worked with the NABC on a number of programs and events over the years. We look forward to their ongoing involvement in our NABC Recycled Rides program, NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication initiative and NABC Drive Out Distraction project, as well as our NABC golf fundraisers and annual NABC awards.”

Founded in 1946, Mitchell provides collision repairers with a suite of technology solutions designed to reduce cycle time, streamline operations, improve customer satisfaction and support proper, safe vehicle repairs. These cloud-based solutions leverage Mitchell’s comprehensive data and more than 75 years of industry expertise. Mitchell Cloud Estimating, the company’s flagship product, includes Integrated Repair Procedures that are surfaced as the estimate is written. With the Mitchell Diagnostics platform, technicians can complete diagnostic scans and perform static and dynamic ADAS calibrations in-house.

“The National Auto Body Council is doing great work, and we are happy to support them and their mission to change and save lives,” said Debbie Day, executive vice president and general manager of Mitchell’s Auto Physical Damage division. “In an industry that is facing unprecedented challenges, it is critical that we do everything possible to assist collision repairers in their efforts to return vehicle owners to the road safely following an accident.”

NABC level one sponsors enjoy a portfolio of benefits, including:

  • Company logo featured on home page and with a dedicated landing page on the NABC website
  • Logo on NABC marketing communication materials
  • Company logo inclusion on all promotional materials for NABC Recycled Rides, NABC F.R.E.E. and NABC Drive Out Distraction events hosted by NABC
  • Logo and verbal acknowledgement at all NABC-hosted events
  • Company logo showcased on signage at all NABC-attended national and regional industry events
  • Company name on signage at all NABC-attended national and regional industry events
  • Priority opportunity and choice of sponsorships at NABC events
  • Reserved seating at NABC hosted events
  • Press release announcement upon joining or renewal
  • Press access when available at NABC-hosted events
  • Priority opportunity to participate in NABC-hosted events
  • One foursome at the annual golf fundraiser
  • Events featured on all NABC media platforms
  • Inclusion in NABC Member Directory
  • Annual access to four NABC Recycled Rides vehicles and one NABC First Responder Emergency
  • Extrication (F.R.E.E.) event
  • Access to a NABC Drive Out Distraction Tool Kit
  • Access to a national database of non-profits for NABC Recycled Rides
  • Free marketing and publicity materials, PR consulting, local media contacts

For more information on the NABC, visit nationalautobodycouncil.org.

