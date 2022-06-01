NABC Announces Mitchell as Level One Sponsor for 2022

Click Here to Read More

At this sponsorship level, Mitchell will work alongside an elite consortium of collision repair facilities, rental car companies, parts and materials providers, insurance companies, automotive recyclers, towing companies, industry consultants and more to serve communities across the country with programs that help change and save lives every day.

“We are honored to have Mitchell expand their involvement with the National Auto Body Council to our highest level of sponsorship,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of NABC. “Mitchell is known for its advanced claims management and collision repair technology, and has worked with the NABC on a number of programs and events over the years. We look forward to their ongoing involvement in our NABC Recycled Rides program, NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication initiative and NABC Drive Out Distraction project, as well as our NABC golf fundraisers and annual NABC awards.”