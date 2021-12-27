NABC Announces Winner of Best Paint Award in Virtual Car Show

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) has announced the winner of the Best Paint Award Presented by Axalta in the NABC Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show Presented by United Recyclers Group.

Gary Unverzagt’s 1965 Pontiac GTO Top honors go to Gary Unverzagt for his two-tone paint job on his 1965 Pontiac GTO. “I love the overall look of the color combination, quality and color contrast on this car,” said judge Keith Bell, distribution and industry relations director, North America for Axalta Coating Systems. “There were a number of incredible paint schemes and paint jobs. Congratulations to Gary for his creativity, attention to detail and beautiful outcome.”

Unverzagt purchased the complete vehicle partially disassembled. It is a total frame-off restoration. A retired firefighter who works on old cars and trucks as a hobby in his shop every day, he has little experience in restoration but has learned his skills with each project. He rebuilt the motor with some modifications to increase power. He rebuilt the clutch and transmission and rear end, and added air ride suspension and disc brakes. He also added a digital dash and did the body work ready for paint, including bumpers. This was Unverzagt’s first vehicle restoration. The show is an innovative fundraising event that allowed car lovers across America to join NABC members, their company employees and auto enthusiasts to put their passion and pride on display. Proceeds support the NABC’s mission of “changing and saving lives” through initiatives like the Recycled Rides, First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) and Drive Out Distraction programs. The NABC® Rides for a Reason Virtual Car Show Presented by URG entries are all available in the Car Corral.

