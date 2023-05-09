NABC Donates Recycled Ride to St. Louis Veteran

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with car donor GEICO and repair partner Schaefer Autobody Centers, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a St. Louis-area veteran via the NABC’s Recycled Rides program. The presentation was held at the Renaissance St. Louis Airport as part of an I-CAR regional meeting.

“Schaefer Autobody Centers is truly humbled to repair and donate another vehicle to a service member through the NABC Recycled Rides Program,” said Julie Hemann, business development leader for Schaefer Autobody Centers. “Local heroes, such as Dustin, routinely put their lives on their line and providing reliable transportation is our way of saying thank you.”

The recipient, Dustin Trice, who received a 2016 Kia Soul, is a Navy veteran who served from 2014 to 2017 and received the following commendations: National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon. Trice’s old vehicle was nearly 20 years old and was constantly breaking down. Whether it was the tires, brakes, alternator or timing belt, his vehicle left him and his family stranded more than once. Trice works hard to provide for his family of two children ages eight and three but was struggling with getting back and forth to work due to his vehicle being unreliable. Without consistent, reliable transportation, Trice was at risk of losing his employment. This gift provides the reliability he needs to remain gainfully employed and take care of his family.

“This is really nice, and I love the car color,” said Trice. “I know my kids will really appreciate this car and I appreciate the companies involved in this donation.”

Additional partners in the presentation include LKQ; Enterprise; 1-800 Charity Cars; Alloy Wheel Repair; Cool Wraps; Colormatch; Zisser Tire; Yancey Auto Parts; Copart; ServePro; Lou Fusz Automotive Network; and SOS Auto Glass and Calibration.

For more information on Recycled Rides, click here.