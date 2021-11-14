NABC Elects New Board Members

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced it held its board elections for the upcoming year at the 2021 NABC annual meeting. In addition to re-electing five members whose terms were expiring, it also welcomed two new members to the NABC board.

Active members in attendance at the virtual NABC annual meeting had an opportunity to vote on the board members to guide the organization forward over the next three years. Newly elected board members include:

There are several NABC board of directors members who are seated based on their past service as board presidents/chairs:

George Avery, NABC F.R.E.E. program manager, NABC president 2009/2010

Stacy Bartnik, industry relations manager, Transportation Technologies, Intertek, NABC president 2011/2012

The NABC executive committee added two new members and announces new leadership positions on the committee:

Clint Marlow – chairman

Doug Schlueter – vice chair of Industry Involvement

Matt Immerfall – vice chair of Community Involvement

Kristle Bollans – secretary

Brian Driehorst – treasurer

Scott Sampley – director-at-large

Darren Huggins – immediate past president

“We have accomplished a great deal in 2021 during a challenging year and set the trajectory for the next several years,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of the NABC. “We look forward to working with our volunteer board members – both new and returning – to continue to build positive awareness for our NABC members and enhance the foundation of the wonderful institution of the National Auto Body Council. Also, we thank these board members for their commitment of time and resources to help advance our important cause. We humbly thank outgoing board members Keith Bell and Luke Harris for their years of service.”