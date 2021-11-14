NABC Elects New Board Members

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced it held its board elections for the upcoming year at the 2021 NABC annual meeting. In addition to re-electing five members whose terms were expiring, it also welcomed two new members to the NABC board.
Active members in attendance at the virtual NABC annual meeting had an opportunity to vote on the board members to guide the organization forward over the next three years. Newly elected board members include:
- Jennifer Hubbard, strategic solutions advisor, CCC Intelligent Solutions
- Don Porter, CEO, United Recyclers Group
The re-elected board members include:
- Clint Marlow, director – Claims Innovation and Customer Experience, Allstate Insurance
- Kristle Bollans, director, Replacement Accounts, Hertz Corporation
- Kevin Creegan, national accounts manager, Saint-Gobain
- Darren Huggins, national collision director, Berkshire Hathaway Automotive
- Gene Lopez, director of development and training, Seidner’s Collision Centers
The elected 2021-2022 NABC board of directors includes:
- Anthony Natale, President, Nexterra
- Ben Clymer, Jr., CEO, Ben Clymer’s The Body Shop
- Brian Driehorst, Senior VP – Sales, Original One Parts
- Brian Newberry, VP of Franchise Development, CARSTAR
- Clint Marlow, Director – Claims Innovation and Customer Experience, Allstate Insurance
- Darren Huggins, National Collision Center Director, Berkshire Hathaway Automotive
- Debbie Teter, Director of Sales and Marketing, Garmat USA
- Don Porter, CEO, United Recyclers Group
- Doug Schlueter, Principal, MSO Business Development, I-CAR
- Elizabeth Stein, Market Adoption, Advanced Repair Technologies
- Gene Lopez, Director of Development and Training, Seidner’s Collision Centers
- Gerry Poirier, National APD Strategy Manager, Farmers Insurance
- Jennifer Hubbard, Strategic Solutions Advisor, CCC Intelligent Solutions
- Katie Pharr, AVP, Nexterra
- Keith Egan, National Account Manager, BETAG Innovation
- Kevin Creegan, National Accounts Manager, Saint Gobain Automotive Aftermarket
- Kristle Bollans, Director of Replacement Accounts, Hertz Corporation,
- Matt Immerfall, CEO, All Star Auto Lights
- Paul Grant, President, FindPigtails.com
- Paul Williams, VP of Business Development, Honk for Help
- Scott Sampley, Vice President of the Replacement & Leisure Division, Enterprise
There are several NABC board of directors members who are seated based on their past service as board presidents/chairs:
- George Avery, NABC F.R.E.E. program manager, NABC president 2009/2010
- Stacy Bartnik, industry relations manager, Transportation Technologies, Intertek, NABC president 2011/2012
The NABC executive committee added two new members and announces new leadership positions on the committee:
- Clint Marlow – chairman
- Doug Schlueter – vice chair of Industry Involvement
- Matt Immerfall – vice chair of Community Involvement
- Kristle Bollans – secretary
- Brian Driehorst – treasurer
- Scott Sampley – director-at-large
- Darren Huggins – immediate past president
“We have accomplished a great deal in 2021 during a challenging year and set the trajectory for the next several years,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of the NABC. “We look forward to working with our volunteer board members – both new and returning – to continue to build positive awareness for our NABC members and enhance the foundation of the wonderful institution of the National Auto Body Council. Also, we thank these board members for their commitment of time and resources to help advance our important cause. We humbly thank outgoing board members Keith Bell and Luke Harris for their years of service.”