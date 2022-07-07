Products: Milwaukee Introduces New Stick Light
News
NABC Gifts Recycled Ride to Boston Military Veteran
The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with car donor Travelers and repair partner CARSTAR Waldron’s A-1 (Lancaster, Mass.), recently gifted a refurbished 2010 Honda Civic to a deserving Boston military member through the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.
Demetrius Coleman is currently serving in the U.S. Army Reserve and works at Mass Mutual as lobby security. He is currently a specialist in the Army Reserve serving as a 25U working on communication and information systems with the 309th Engineer Co. in Taunton, Mass. He plans to pursue a civilian career in the computer science field. He was seeking a car to have stable and steady transportation to get to work, school and weekend battle assembly (drill). He currently lives in Braintree, Mass., and is in the process of enrollment at Bridgewater State University.
“It is an honor to give back to those who serve our country,” said Bob Waldron, owner of four CARSTAR collision repair facilities throughout the Boston area. “Servicemen like Demetrius who valiantly do their duty to protect our freedom deserve to have reliable transportation to pursue their dreams and take care of their families.”
Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated nearly 3,000 vehicles valued at some $42 million.
Additional partners in the presentation include d1-800 Charity Cars; Ron Bouchard Auto Stores; Auto Zone; Auto Body Supplies and Paint; Fenix Parts; Nothing Bundt Cakes; and Sweats for Vets.