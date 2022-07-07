NABC Gifts Recycled Ride to Boston Military Veteran

Click Here to Read More

This refurbished 2010 Honda Civic was gifted to U.S. Army Reservist Demetrius Coleman thanks to the NABC, Travelers and CARSTAR Waldon’s A-1.

Demetrius Coleman is currently serving in the U.S. Army Reserve and works at Mass Mutual as lobby security. He is currently a specialist in the Army Reserve serving as a 25U working on communication and information systems with the 309th Engineer Co. in Taunton, Mass. He plans to pursue a civilian career in the computer science field. He was seeking a car to have stable and steady transportation to get to work, school and weekend battle assembly (drill). He currently lives in Braintree, Mass., and is in the process of enrollment at Bridgewater State University.

“It is an honor to give back to those who serve our country,” said Bob Waldron, owner of four CARSTAR collision repair facilities throughout the Boston area. “Servicemen like Demetrius who valiantly do their duty to protect our freedom deserve to have reliable transportation to pursue their dreams and take care of their families.”