NABC Gifts Refurbished Cargo Van to Ronald McDonald House

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with Hertz and Gerber Collision & Glass, recently presented a 2020 Ford El Cargo Van to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Central Ohio. The van will help with the transportation needs of the facility, including bringing in supplies for visiting families.

“We are thrilled to work with Hertz and Gerber Collision & Glass to provide a needed cargo van for RMHC,” said Kevin Creegan, Recycled Rides committee co-chair for the NABC. “This is a great opportunity for us to help one of the leading Columbus organizations helping families.”

Added Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio Chief Marketing Officer Ryan Wilkins, “McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio relies on the generosity of people and organizations, and this vehicle is a tremendously generous donation. We can’t thank enough the NABC, Hertz and Gerber Collision & Glass for pulling together to make this gift possible.”

Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 3,000 vehicles valued at some $42 million.

Additional partners in the Recycled Rides presentation included Auto Now Glass, a Driven Brands company, Copart and 1-800 Charity Cars.

