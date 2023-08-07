 NABC Holds FREE Event for Montana First Responders

NABC Holds FREE Event for Montana First Responders

Top Gun Autobody hosted first responders from the Helena Fire Department at a special NABC F.R.E.E. program.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

More than 50 first responders from the Helena First Responder Emergency Extrication Program Department and surrounding areas donned their rescue gear recently for a hands-on demonstration of the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication, preparing them to provide the best response for car accident victims in Helena, Mont., all thanks to Top Gun Autobody, Farmers Insurance, Genesis Rescue Systems and the National Auto Body Council (NABC) First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) program.

Top Gun Autobody hosted first responders from the Helena Fire Department at the special NABC F.R.E.E. education and guidance program to help ensure Helena drivers have the best prepared response in case of an accident.

Today’s vehicles are equipped with numerous airbags, advanced technology and innovative safety systems that keep drivers safer in case of an accident. But these same safety advantages make it harder for first responders to rescue those drivers and passengers. Add to that the potential challenge presented by electric and hybrid engines, and first responders need a whole new arsenal of rescue tools and procedures.

The NABC F.R.E.E. program helps prepare local first responder teams to rescue accident victims from these late-model vehicles. The program provides education and live demonstrations on working with high-strength steel, airbags, advanced restraint systems, onboard technology and safety around alternative fuel vehicles. Since it was founded, it has provided education for more than 5,000 first responders.

“This was a great opportunity for us to host this important training and support our local first responders,” said Ted Culbertson, owner, Topgun Autobody. “I shared with them the importance of keeping up-to-date with the latest techniques especially with the electric vehicles.”

Farmers Insurance provided the vehicles, and Genesis Rescue Systems supplied the classroom education and extrication demonstration.   

For more information on the NABC F.R.E.E. program, click here.

