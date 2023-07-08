 NABC Holds FREE Event for N.C. First Responders

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

NABC Holds FREE Event for N.C. First Responders

The NABC recently held a F.R.E.E. event to teach first responders in Lowell, N.C., about rescue techniques for late-model vehicles.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

More than 20 first responders from the Lowell Fire Department and surrounding areas in North Carolina recently donned their rescue gear for a hands-on demonstration of the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication, preparing them to provide the best response for car accident victims, all thanks to Speed Street Collision Center, GEICO Insurance, HURST Jaws of Life and the National Auto Body Council (NABC) First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) program.

Related Articles

Today’s vehicles are equipped with numerous airbags, advanced technology and innovative safety systems that keep drivers safer in case of an accident. But these same safety advantages make it harder for first responders to rescue those drivers and passengers. Add to that the potential challenge presented by electric and hybrid engines, and first responders need a whole new arsenal of rescue tools and procedures.

The NABC F.R.E.E. program helps prepare local first responder teams to rescue accident victims from these late-model vehicles. The program provides education and live demonstrations on working with high-strength steel, airbags, advanced restraint systems, onboard technology and safety around alternative fuel vehicles. Since it was founded, it has provided education for more than 5,000 first responders.

GEICO Insurance provided the vehicles, and HURST Jaws of Life supplied the classroom education and extrication demonstration. 

For more information on the NABC F.R.E.E. program, click here.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Victory Automotive Group Acquires Two Ohio Dealerships

The acquisition includes 12,480 square feet of office/showroom space between the two dealerships as well as a collision center and body shop, detail shop and quick lube shop.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Blair Sharpe, director of the North Central Region for the Tim Lamb Group, the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America, has brokered the sale of both the C&C Toyota and C&C Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealerships owned by Jim Cobb to Michigan-based Victory Automotive Group.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Association News

Association news from the week of July 3.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Recent news in the MSO and consolidator world.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of July 3.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Original One Parts Merges with Headlights Depot

Original One Parts’ combination with Headlights Depot will create one of the industry’s largest businesses focused entirely on OE-alternative auto lighting.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Bryce Boyer Joins CIECA Board of Trustees Representing Allstate

CIECA announced that Bryce Boyer, business partner lead consultant for Allstate Insurance Company, joined CIECA’s Board of Trustees, effective immediately.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ProColor Collision Welcomes First Shop in Cypress, Texas

The new location is operated by Jack Pilavian, who has spent more than 26 years in the collision repair industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Hunter Partners with Lincoln Tech on New Denver Training Center

New collaboration offers training for local techs and student career opportunities, including ADAS.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Donates Vehicle to Children’s Home

Crash Champions recently took part in a NABC Recycled Rides giveaway in Nashville benefiting the Palmer Home for Children.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers