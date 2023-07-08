NABC Holds FREE Event for N.C. First Responders

More than 20 first responders from the Lowell Fire Department and surrounding areas in North Carolina recently donned their rescue gear for a hands-on demonstration of the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication, preparing them to provide the best response for car accident victims, all thanks to Speed Street Collision Center, GEICO Insurance, HURST Jaws of Life and the National Auto Body Council (NABC) First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) program.

Today’s vehicles are equipped with numerous airbags, advanced technology and innovative safety systems that keep drivers safer in case of an accident. But these same safety advantages make it harder for first responders to rescue those drivers and passengers. Add to that the potential challenge presented by electric and hybrid engines, and first responders need a whole new arsenal of rescue tools and procedures.

The NABC F.R.E.E. program helps prepare local first responder teams to rescue accident victims from these late-model vehicles. The program provides education and live demonstrations on working with high-strength steel, airbags, advanced restraint systems, onboard technology and safety around alternative fuel vehicles. Since it was founded, it has provided education for more than 5,000 first responders.

GEICO Insurance provided the vehicles, and HURST Jaws of Life supplied the classroom education and extrication demonstration.

For more information on the NABC F.R.E.E. program, click here.