 NABC Hosts FREE Event for Houston First Responders

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

NABC Hosts FREE Event for Houston First Responders

The NABC recently hosted a F.R.E.E. event to educate Houston first responders on the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

More than 40 first responders from the Houston Fire Department and surrounding areas donned their rescue gear recently for a hands-on demonstration of the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication, preparing them to provide the best response for car accident victims in Houston, all thanks to CARSTAR Ambassador Collision Center, Allstate Insurance, Genesis Rescue Systems and the National Auto Body Council (NABC) First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) program.

Related Articles

CARSTAR Ambassador Collision Center in Houston hosted first responders from the Houston Fire Department and surrounding areas at education and guidance program to help ensure Houston drivers have the best prepared response in case of an accident.

Today’s vehicles are equipped with numerous airbags, advanced technology and innovative safety systems that keep drivers safer in case of an accident. But these same safety advantages make it harder for first responders to rescue those drivers and passengers. Add to that the potential challenge presented by electric and hybrid engines, and first responders need a whole new arsenal of rescue tools and procedures.

The NABC F.R.E.E. program helps prepare local first responder teams to rescue accident victims from these late-model vehicles. The program provides education and live demonstrations on working with high-strength steel, airbags, advanced restraint systems, onboard technology and safety around alternative fuel vehicles. Since it was founded, it has provided education for more than 5,000 first responders.

Allstate Insurance provided the vehicles, and Genesis Rescue Systems supplied the classroom education and extrication demonstration. 

For more information on the NABC F.R.E.E. program, click here.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

EVgo, GM Open 1,000th DC Fast-Charging Stall

The collaboration will lead to the development and installation of 3,250 DC fast charging stalls in major metro markets.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

EVgo Inc., supplier of public fast-charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), and General Motors (GM) have surpassed 1,000 fast charging stalls as part of their longstanding collaboration to expand fast charging infrastructure, the companies say.

First announced in 2020, and expanded upon in 2021, the collaboration will lead to the development and installation of 3,250 DC fast charging stalls in major metro markets.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
NABC Holds FREE Event for Montana First Responders

Top Gun Autobody hosted first responders from the Helena Fire Department at a special NABC F.R.E.E. program.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Northwood Partners with Auto-Wares for New Scholarship Program

Auto-Wares, a leading automotive aftermarket parts distributor, has long recognized the importance of education in fostering personal and professional success.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
New Report Shows Pedestrian Deaths Most Since 1981

Dangerous driving, inadequate infrastructure, larger and heavier vehicles contribute to record death toll, with 20 people walking killed every day.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SEMA Awards 100+ Scholarships to Auto Students

SEMA has issued $245,000 in scholarship and loan forgiveness awards to help 104 individuals pursuing a career in the automotive aftermarket industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

MEMA Looking for Tech Companies for Conference

MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers is seeking companies such as those that offer ADAS calibration to showcase and demo their technologies.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Announces Webinar on Collision Industry Trends

The webinar, “Current & Forecasted Collision Industry Trends”, is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 24 at 2 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BSB Executive of Year: It’s Not Too Late to Nominate!

Nominate by Aug. 31, 2023 and perhaps you or a coworker will be recognized at the Collision Industry Red Carpet Awards Night.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIF Announces Copart as Repeat Annual Donor

The Collision Industry Foundation announced that Copart has joined the CIF Annual Donor Program at the 1st Responder tier.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers