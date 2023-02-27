NABC to Host NABC Lone Star Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser

The members, partners and colleagues of the National Auto Body Council (NABC) will saddle up soon for the NABC Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser presented by Enterprise and a NABC Recycled Rides presentation — all held on Tuesday, April 4 at Lone Star Golf Course in Euless, Texas.

Each year, the NABC and its member partners raise funds to support hundreds of NABC Recycled Rides car presentations to those in need, NABC F.R.E.E. education programs for first responders and NABC Drive Out Distraction programs that keeps thousands of drivers safe on the road.

The NABC Lone Star Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser presented by Enterprise will feature four-person teams in a best-ball format. Players will have an opportunity to participate in special on-course incentives and great raffle prizes. Registration is available here.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for the tournament including:

Hole sponsorships

Contest sponsorship – longest drive, closest to the pin

On-course beverages and breakfast

Apparel and tee packs

Following the golf tournament, NABC and its partners will host a NABC Recycled Rides presentation of six vehicles to local families in need.

To register to play or sponsor the event, click here.