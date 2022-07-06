 NABC to Host Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser
The Tech Shortage: Safeguarding the Collision Industry’s Future

Auto Pros on the Road Visit A&M Auto Service

The Auto Pros visit A&M Auto Service in Pineville, N.C. This episode is sponsored by FRAM.

Creating a Succession Plan

How do I transition my business? Do my kids take it over? Do I sell it? What is my business worth?

News

NABC to Host Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced it will host the NABC Gateway Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser, presented by Enterprise, and a NABC Recycled Rides presentation on Sept. 12, 2022 at Boone Valley Golf Club in Augusta, Mo.

Each year, the NABC and its member partners raise funds to support hundreds of NABC Recycled Rides car presentations to those in need, NABC F.R.E.E. education programs for first responders and NABC Drive Out Distraction campaigns that keeps thousands of drivers safe on the road.

Boone Valley Golf Club is one of the premier public golf resorts in St. Louis. The 18-hole club was founded by Robert Ross and was built by golf course architect PB Dye, son of celebrated golf course architect Pete Dye. Host to PGA, LPGA and USGA events, the challenging layout offers spectacular views and an incredible experience for golfers.

The tournament will feature four-person teams in a best-ball format. Players will have an opportunity to participate in special on-course incentives and great raffle prizes. Sponsorship opportunities are available for the tournament including:

  • Hole sponsorships
  • Contest sponsorships – longest drive, closest-to-the-pin, hole-in-one
  • On-course beverages and breakfast
  • Trophies, raffle prizes and golf items

Following the golf tournament, NABC and its partners will host a NABC Recycled Rides event, presenting vehicles to deserving local families in need. Recycled Ride is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated nearly 3,000 vehicles valued at more than $42 million.

To register to play or sponsor the event, visit nabcgolfevent.org.

