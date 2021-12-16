NABC, Washburn Tech Donate Two Vehicles to Deserving Kansas Residents

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with Washburn Tech, donated two refurbished vehicles to two deserving Topeka, Kan., residents to provide them independence and the ability to work and take care of their families as part of the Recycled Rides program.

Click Here to Read More

A Topeka, Kan., family’s holiday season was made with the donation of a refurbished vehicle courtesy of the NABC and Washburn Tech.

“Congratulations to Eric and Sharlene Showalter for their leadership of and commitment to this program,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of the NABC. “Refurbishing and presenting 32 cars over a number of years is a milestone. Doing this while helping students gain valuable hands-on repair skills and an appreciation for giving back to their community is amazing.”

The presentation was held at the Washburn Tech campus. Along with Recycled Rides representatives, the participants included Washburn Tech auto service and auto collision students with instructors and professional mentors in the community; two recipients who were chosen by a selection committee comprised of Washburn Tech students and facilitated by leaders of the United Way of Greater Topeka; and local businesses and individuals who donated parts and supplies.