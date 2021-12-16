 NABC, Washburn Tech Donate Two Vehicles to Deserving Kansas Residents
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

NABC, Washburn Tech Donate Two Vehicles to Deserving Kansas Residents

on

Reed Appraisers Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

on

NABC Announces Winners of Virtual Car Show

on

Crash Champions Donates Refurbished Vehicles to Deserving Florida Resident
Advertisement
2020 GMC Yukon Denali Front Radar Calibration (VIDEO)

2020 Honda Civic Front Camera Calibration (VIDEO)

How to perform a front camera calibration on a 2020 Honda Civic.

U-POL System 20 Primers and Clearcoats, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Dan Reutter, technical specialist with U-POL, discusses U-POL's System 20 line of clearcoats.

MORE POST

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

  • Jul 01, 2021

Customer Service: Raising the Bar

  • Jun 23, 2021

Keeping an Eye on the

  • Jun 03, 2021

Survival Strategies for the Independent

  • Apr 29, 2021

Divide and Conquer: The Insurer’s

Trending Now

News: NABC, Washburn Tech Donate Two Vehicles to Deserving Kansas Residents

Associations: Reed Appraisers Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

News: NABC Announces Winners of Virtual Car Show

People: Enthusiasm for Cars Leads Woman to Collision Career

Current Issues

December 2021

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

NABC, Washburn Tech Donate Two Vehicles to Deserving Kansas Residents

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), along with Washburn Tech, donated two refurbished vehicles to two deserving Topeka, Kan., residents to provide them independence and the ability to work and take care of their families as part of the Recycled Rides program.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
A Topeka, Kan., family’s holiday season was made with the donation of a refurbished vehicle courtesy of the NABC and Washburn Tech.

“Congratulations to Eric and Sharlene Showalter for their leadership of and commitment to this program,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of the NABC. “Refurbishing and presenting 32 cars over a number of years is a milestone. Doing this while helping students gain valuable hands-on repair skills and an appreciation for giving back to their community is amazing.”

The presentation was held at the Washburn Tech campus. Along with Recycled Rides representatives, the participants included Washburn Tech auto service and auto collision students with instructors and professional mentors in the community; two recipients who were chosen by a selection committee comprised of Washburn Tech students and facilitated by leaders of the United Way of Greater Topeka; and local businesses and individuals who donated parts and supplies.

Advertisement

Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 2,750 vehicles valued at more than $38 million.

Additional partners in the presentation include 1-800 Charity Cars, LKQ, PPG, O’Reilly and Briggs Auto Body, which donated the T-shirts.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Crash Champions Hosts Chicago-Area NABC FREE Event

Consolidators: Crash Champions Continues Aggressive Expansion in Florida

Consolidators: Kyle Petty, Maaco Recognize Top Painters in Contest

Associations: ASA’s New Regional Model Expansion Continues

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business