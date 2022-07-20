 Nashville First Responders Learn New Skills at NABC FREE Event
What Are Non-Qualified Benefits?

Troubleshooting Calibration Failures, Part 1

Troubleshooting a failed calibration comes down to knowing the failure, vehicle or fixtures.

Blind Spot Detection and Cross Traffic Alert Systems

Are you familiar with ADAS blind spot detection and cross traffic alert systems?

News

Nashville First Responders Learn New Skills at NABC FREE Event

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

More than 30 first responders from Nashville Fire Departments and surrounding areas recently gathered for a hands-on demonstration of the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication, preparing them to provide the best response for car accident victims in Nashville and surrounding areas, all thanks to the National Auto Body Council (NABC) First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.)nprogram, Gerber Collison & Glass, Nissan North America and Genesis Rescue Systems.

Nashville first responders practice emergency extrication techniques at the NABC F.R.E.E. event.

When drivers in Nashville and surrounding areas have an accident, they rely on the community’s first responders to be there to help them to safety. And when they’re driving a late-model vehicle with numerous airbags, advanced technology or electric/hybrid engines, the rescue can be more challenging.

“As a Nashville resident, this NABC F.R.E.E. event was extra special,” said Kyle Mederios, chair of the NABC F.R.E.E. committee. “Being able to witness firsthand the scenarios first responders are presented with and the quick, precise thinking they must perform gave me an even greater respect for them. As a result of this event and our great partnerships with Gerber Collision & Glass, Nissan North America and Genesis Rescue Systems, we’re already working to host another event soon.”

Advertisement

The NABC F.R.E.E. program helps first responders stay abreast of the rapid changes in vehicle design, including high-strength steel, airbags, advanced restraint systems and onboard technology. Alternative fuel systems found in electric and hybrid vehicles present new challenges for first responders on the accident scene.

In this article:
