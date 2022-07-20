Nashville First Responders Learn New Skills at NABC FREE Event

More than 30 first responders from Nashville Fire Departments and surrounding areas recently gathered for a hands-on demonstration of the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication, preparing them to provide the best response for car accident victims in Nashville and surrounding areas, all thanks to the National Auto Body Council (NABC) First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.)nprogram, Gerber Collison & Glass, Nissan North America and Genesis Rescue Systems.

Nashville first responders practice emergency extrication techniques at the NABC F.R.E.E. event.

When drivers in Nashville and surrounding areas have an accident, they rely on the community’s first responders to be there to help them to safety. And when they’re driving a late-model vehicle with numerous airbags, advanced technology or electric/hybrid engines, the rescue can be more challenging.

“As a Nashville resident, this NABC F.R.E.E. event was extra special,” said Kyle Mederios, chair of the NABC F.R.E.E. committee. “Being able to witness firsthand the scenarios first responders are presented with and the quick, precise thinking they must perform gave me an even greater respect for them. As a result of this event and our great partnerships with Gerber Collision & Glass, Nissan North America and Genesis Rescue Systems, we’re already working to host another event soon.”