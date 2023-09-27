New ASE Certification Recognizes Techs Proficient in ADAS

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Specialist Certification test (L4) recognizes proficient service professionals and helps shops optimize repair opportunities on ADAS-equipped vehicles by employing L4 certified technicians.

ASE created the L4 ADAS Specialist Certification test to identify technicians who possess knowledge of the skills required to diagnose, service and calibrate ADAS on late-model automobiles, SUVs and light-duty trucks. The L4 test covers content focused on the diagnosis, service and calibration of radar, camera, ultrasonic and other advanced driver assistance systems. Many of the questions relate to a sample vehicle with ADAS technology used by most manufacturers. This vehicle is described in the composite vehicle type 1 reference booklet provided as an electronic pop-up during the test.

Before taking the ASE ADAS Specialist test (L4), automotive service professionals must have passed either the Automobile Electrical/Electronic Systems (A6) or Collision Mechanical and Electrical Components (B5) test. An L4 study guide is available for individuals to help with test preparation.

For more information and to register, visit ASE.com/test-series.