New myASE Web Portal Now Open for Registration

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has launched a new myASE web portal where service professionals can register, schedule tests and view certification information.

“We are very pleased to announce that the enhanced myASE web portal is open for business, providing a more intuitive, user-friendly online experience and increasing the level of service that ASE provides,” said Tim Zilke, president and CEO of ASE. “The newly designed dashboard streamlines the entire registration and certification process. We encourage all service professionals to log on, view the significant enhancements and register for their next certification exam.”

The myASE portal can be accessed by visiting https://my.ase.com/ and features easy-to-use navigation, quick links and a new shopping cart experience that allows users to order ASE tests and products and place them into a shopping cart for immediate purchase. Each order for ASE tests automatically includes the new, lower registration fee of $34. Test fees remain the same.

Test centers are open, and the myASE portal is accepting registrations now through the remainder of the fall registration window through Dec. 31, 2020. More than 50 ASE certification tests are offered for automotive, collision, medium/heavy duty, school bus, transit bus and truck equipment repair.

For more information, visit myase.com, email [email protected] or call (800) 390-6789.

Connect