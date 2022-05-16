 New Study Reveals Which Cars Americans Crash the Most
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

New Study Reveals Which Cars Americans Crash the Most

on

Classic Collision Acquires Five ABRA Locations in Tennessee

on

AASP/NJ to Hold Open Discussion Town Hall Meeting

on

13th International R-M Best Painter Contest Final Set for June 2022
Advertisement
PPG OneChoice AdPro Max Adhesion Promoter

Vehicle Wheel Alignment and Calibration

Does wheel alignment factor into ADAS and autonomous features?

Keeping Up with Vehicle Technology

Why it's important to keep with vehicle technology and training.

MORE POST

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

Trending Now

AirPro Diagnostics: PPG OneChoice AdPro Max Adhesion Promoter

News: New Study Reveals Which Cars Americans Crash the Most

Consolidators: Classic Collision Acquires Five ABRA Locations in Tennessee

AirPro Diagnostics: Vehicle Wheel Alignment and Calibration

Current Issues

May 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

New Study Reveals Which Cars Americans Crash the Most

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

A new study conducted by legal experts at Dolman Law indicates that the Chevrolet Tahoe is the car which is most likely to be involved in a dangerous crash.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The study compared the number of models involved in fatal crashes throughout the U.S. in 2020 with how many of each model was sold from 2005 to 2020 to reveal the number of cars that crashed per million cars sold.

On top of the list comes the Chevrolet Tahoe, first produced in 1991 and sold 1,619,617 times between 2005 and 2020. In 2020, drivers crashed while driving a Tahoe 504 times, which results in 311.18 Tahoe crashes per one million sold — the highest ratio in the list.

Chevrolet dominated the top 10, as the number two, three and four on the list are also Chevy, respectively Impala, Sierra and Silverado, as well as the Malibu which comes in 10th place.

Advertisement

Impalas crashed almost 600 times during 2020, which compared to its 2.11 million units sold in the last 15 years results in 283 crashes per million cars sold.

Americans crashed 765 Chevrolet Sierras in 2020 and bought 2.77 million of them from 2005 to 2020, resulting in 276 Sierras crashed per one million sold.

Silverados were involved in 2,129 crashes in 2020, while more than eight million units were sold between 2005 and 2020, resulting in a ratio of 263 Chevy Silverados crashed per one million sold.

The top five closes with the Ford Fusion, 444 of which were involved in a fatal crash during 2020. Also, between 2005 and 2020 Ford sold 1,853,842 Fusions, which means that 240 cars were crashed per one million sold.

Advertisement

Further down on the list there are more famous names, such as the Dodge Ram pickup, with 225.69 crashes per million units sold, the Honda Civic and Accord with respectively 225.09 and 223 crashes per million cars sold and the Nissan Altima, with 213 crashes per million unit sold.

The model which registered the most crashes during 2020 was the Ford F-Series, with exactly 2,255, however the popular pickup was sold almost 11 million times between 2005 and 2020, reducing the ratio of crashes per million units sold to 208.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Events of the Week

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: Certified Collision Group Adds Industry Veteran to Team

Associations: AASP-MA to Hold Protest on Labor Rates at State House

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business