New Study Reveals Which Cars Americans Crash the Most

A new study conducted by legal experts at Dolman Law indicates that the Chevrolet Tahoe is the car which is most likely to be involved in a dangerous crash.

The study compared the number of models involved in fatal crashes throughout the U.S. in 2020 with how many of each model was sold from 2005 to 2020 to reveal the number of cars that crashed per million cars sold. On top of the list comes the Chevrolet Tahoe, first produced in 1991 and sold 1,619,617 times between 2005 and 2020. In 2020, drivers crashed while driving a Tahoe 504 times, which results in 311.18 Tahoe crashes per one million sold — the highest ratio in the list. Chevrolet dominated the top 10, as the number two, three and four on the list are also Chevy, respectively Impala, Sierra and Silverado, as well as the Malibu which comes in 10th place.

Impalas crashed almost 600 times during 2020, which compared to its 2.11 million units sold in the last 15 years results in 283 crashes per million cars sold. Americans crashed 765 Chevrolet Sierras in 2020 and bought 2.77 million of them from 2005 to 2020, resulting in 276 Sierras crashed per one million sold. Silverados were involved in 2,129 crashes in 2020, while more than eight million units were sold between 2005 and 2020, resulting in a ratio of 263 Chevy Silverados crashed per one million sold. The top five closes with the Ford Fusion, 444 of which were involved in a fatal crash during 2020. Also, between 2005 and 2020 Ford sold 1,853,842 Fusions, which means that 240 cars were crashed per one million sold.

