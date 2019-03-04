NTSB Announces Leadership Changes

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chairman Robert Sumwalt recently announced key leadership changes at the agency, including the selection of Sharon Bryson as managing director.

Sharon Bryson became NTSB’s managing director in January 2019 after serving as the deputy managing director for approximately one year. As managing director, she is responsible for assisting the chairman with all aspects of the day-to-day operations of the agency, including directing the activities of staff and recommending and developing plans to achieve the board’s program objectives.

Bryson previously served as the director for the office of safety recommendations and communications. In this capacity, she led a multidisciplinary team responsible for all agency external communications, advocacy, management of safety recommendations, and the delivery of family assistance services to people impacted by a transportation disaster.

Bryson is joined by Paul Sledzik, who recently assumed the duties of deputy managing director. In Sledzik’s new position, he supports the managing director in the daily operations of the agency and also serves as the NTSB’s chief human capital officer. Sledzik previously led the NTSB’s Office of Safety Recommendations and Communications (from 2016 to 2018), which manages external communications to a range of stakeholders regarding NTSB investigations, activities and safety recommendations.

Dolline Hatchett recently joined the NTSB as the director of the Office of Safety Recommendations and Communications. Hatchett brings an extensive background in external and internal communications in both the federal government and the private sector. Prior to her current position with the NTSB, she served as the deputy chief, Office of Citizenship and Applicant Information Services for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, where she supported the management of the day-to-day operations of three National Contact Centers, the Digital Services Division and the Office of Citizenship.

“Sharon, Paul and Dolline bring a wealth of knowledge to this agency, its mission and the traveling public,” said Chairman Sumwalt. “I am extremely grateful to them for their willingness to serve in these leadership roles, and I am excited for our path ahead.”