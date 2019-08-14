Opus IVS Appoints New Vice President of Global Sales

Kuczkowski has previously served on the editorial staff of Babcox Media’s Tire Review, ShopOwner and Tech Group publications, while finishing her degree multi-media journalism at Kent State University. Kuczkowski has a background in photography, videography and innovative digital content creation. Prior to joining the Babcox Media team, she also served as managing editor of Kent State's independent student newspaper, The Kent Stater.

Harlan Siegel

Opus Intelligent Vehicle Support (IVS) announced that Harlan Siegel has joined the company as vice president of global sales. Siegel will be responsible for the sales of IVS products globally, with integrated offerings from Drew Technologies, Autologic and Farsight Diagnostic platforms and professional support services.

With over 35 years in the automotive diagnostics industry, Siegel has held leadership positions in management, sales and marketing at various companies. He previously served as the vice president of Launch Tech USA, where he led the company’s growth from a small niche market position to a major brand. While at Launch Tech USA, Siegel was responsible for the development and implementation of a sales infrastructure and distribution network. He was also responsible for market-fit product design, product portfolio and the positioning needed to gain competitive dominance. His go-to-market strategy resulted in accelerated revenue growth and market share wins.

Prior to Launch Tech USA, Siegel held top-performing management positions at Snap-on Diagnostics for 11 years, driving multi-million dollar sales revenue and market share gains. Before Snap-on, he held management positions at SPX. He started his automotive career working for General Motors.

Siegel holds a degree in automotive management from Ferris State University and is an elected officer on the executive board of ETI, currently serving as vice president of marketing.

“I am extremely excited to welcome Harlan Siegel to our team,” says Brian Herron, president of Opus Intelligent Vehicle Support. “I have worked professionally with Harlan for over a decade. When IVS created this position, Harlan’s experience, reputation, industry knowledge and success made him a clear choice and I believe he will have a big contribution towards the growth of IVS products globally. With Harlan’s help, we will continue our focus to deliver innovative products and services to address the needs of professional technicians working on complex, intelligent vehicles. Since its formation last year, IVS has launched new products, gained OE acceptance for collision solutions, formed industry partnerships and recruited industry-leading talent into team at all levels. As we continue to grow, Harlan Siegel’s experience will help us continue to grow our revenue, customer base and distribution channels, as we prepare to address the next set of challenges facing technicians.”