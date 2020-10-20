Connect with us

Opus IVS Introduces ScanSafe Collision Scanning Solution

ScanSafe brings together OEM scanning, aftermarket quick scanning, calibration, programming and live diagnostic support through a consistent user interface.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Opus IVS, formerly DrewTech, has announced the availability of a new collision scanning solution, ScanSafe.

ScanSafe is a comprehensive scanning solution that brings together OEM scanning, aftermarket quick scanning, calibration, programming and live diagnostic support through a consistent user interface that integrates into the existing workflow of CCC ONE Platform users, making it easy to conduct pre-scans, in-process scans and post-repair scans. Scan results and invoices will flow back into CCC ONE.

“OPUS is proud to work with CCC to make it even easier for collision repair facilities to access tools and information they already use when completing quality repairs,” said Brian Herron, president of Opus IVS. “The use of diagnostics has increased exponentially in the past three years, and we expect this number to continue to rise. By integrating the ability to digitally document the diagnostic results and post-service invoices into CCC ONE, the industry’s leading repair management platform, we are making it easier for the collision repairers to return vehicles to pre-accident condition as vehicle technology evolves.”

The patented technology from the industry leader in J2534 and remote flash programming provides the Opus IVS core solutions of OEM Scan, QuickScan, IVS 360 and RAP (Remote Assisted Programming). IVS360 connects the shop with 100-plus brand-specific master technicians to help interpret trouble codes, review OEM service procedures and provide diagnostic assistance directly through the tool.

“Our live repair guidance and remote programming experts give customers what they need to perform complex repairs on high-tech vehicles,” said Herron. “We are proud to help lead the collision repair industry into the future of diagnosing, calibrating and programming advanced vehicles.”

Added CCC Vice President of Market Solutions Mark Fincher, “As vehicle complexity grows, so does the need for diagnostics scans. We’re excited to integrate the OPUS IVS ScanSafe technology with CCC ONE. We are continuously working to bring more value, data and connections to our repair customers through the CCC ONE platform. Today’s announcement is the latest example of that.”

For more information on ScanSafe, click here.

In this article:, ,
