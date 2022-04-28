Origami Risk Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that Origami Risk has become a CIECA corporate member.

Established in 2009, Origami Risk provides integrated software as a service (SaaS) solutions for insurers, managing general agents (MGAs), third-party administrators (TPAs), brokers and others across the insurance value chain. Brian Atencio, technical product manager at Origami Risk, said Origami Risk was founded by industry veterans who recognized the need for risk management information system (RMIS) technology that was more configurable, intuitive and scalable. Today, the company offers a range of insurance core systems, risk management and safety solution suites from a single, multi-tenant platform and continues to add to its award-winning offerings to help simplify risk, insurance, compliance and safety management.

