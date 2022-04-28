Consolidators: Driven Brands Expands Partnership with WIN
Associations
Origami Risk Joins CIECA as Corporate Member
The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that Origami Risk has become a CIECA corporate member.
Established in 2009, Origami Risk provides integrated software as a service (SaaS) solutions for insurers, managing general agents (MGAs), third-party administrators (TPAs), brokers and others across the insurance value chain.
Brian Atencio, technical product manager at Origami Risk, said Origami Risk was founded by industry veterans who recognized the need for risk management information system (RMIS) technology that was more configurable, intuitive and scalable.
Today, the company offers a range of insurance core systems, risk management and safety solution suites from a single, multi-tenant platform and continues to add to its award-winning offerings to help simplify risk, insurance, compliance and safety management.
Atencio said the team was already aware of CIECA from past experiences. As they started speaking with representatives at other companies who were already CIECA members, Origami Risk decided to become a member.
“Being part of a community that sets the standards for electronic communication in this industry is essential as we continue to build integrations with many vendors,” said Atencio. “CIECA’s tools (code lists, schemas, test instances, etc.) allow us to create these integrations reliably and quickly on behalf of our mutual clients.”
According to Atencio, now more than ever, there is a need for companies to build an ecosystem of vendor integrations.
“Having a core standard across various vendors makes integration faster and easier for all involved,” he said. “Developing our base integrations based on CIECA standards allows us to have the right foundation up front and be well-positioned to integrate with other members in the future.”