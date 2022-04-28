 Origami Risk Joins CIECA as Corporate Member
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Origami Risk Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

on

WIN Extends Conference Registration Deadline

on

NABC, AASP/NJ Present Recycled Ride to Expectant Mother

on

ETI Celebrates 75th Anniversary in 2022
Advertisement
The Liability of Paint

Safety: What's in an Acronym? (VIDEO)

Do you know what ANSI, NFPA and NIOSH stand for?

Automotive Refinish: Avoiding Paint Redos, Part 2

Common causes and cures for the dreaded paint redo.

MORE POST

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

Trending Now

Consolidators: Driven Brands Expands Partnership with WIN

Associations: Origami Risk Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

News: ASE Offers Free Webinar on Plastics Identification

Products: Presta Products Now Offers New PACE Compounds in One-Gallon Size

Current Issues

April 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Associations

Origami Risk Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that Origami Risk has become a CIECA corporate member.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Established in 2009, Origami Risk provides integrated software as a service (SaaS) solutions for insurers, managing general agents (MGAs), third-party administrators (TPAs), brokers and others across the insurance value chain.

Brian Atencio, technical product manager at Origami Risk, said Origami Risk was founded by industry veterans who recognized the need for risk management information system (RMIS) technology that was more configurable, intuitive and scalable.

Today, the company offers a range of insurance core systems, risk management and safety solution suites from a single, multi-tenant platform and continues to add to its award-winning offerings to help simplify risk, insurance, compliance and safety management.

Advertisement

Atencio said the team was already aware of CIECA from past experiences. As they started speaking with representatives at other companies who were already CIECA members, Origami Risk decided to become a member.

“Being part of a community that sets the standards for electronic communication in this industry is essential as we continue to build integrations with many vendors,” said Atencio. “CIECA’s tools (code lists, schemas, test instances, etc.) allow us to create these integrations reliably and quickly on behalf of our mutual clients.”

According to Atencio, now more than ever, there is a need for companies to build an ecosystem of vendor integrations.

“Having a core standard across various vendors makes integration faster and easier for all involved,” he said. “Developing our base integrations based on CIECA standards allows us to have the right foundation up front and be well-positioned to integrate with other members in the future.”

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Associations: WIN Announces 2022 Most Influential Women Award Winners

Associations: CIECA to Release First Standards of 2022

Associations: AASP/NJ Presents Second Annual Young Technician Awards

Associations: SEMA Board of Directors Election Candidates Announced

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business