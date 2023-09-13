 OTC Introduces New 12-Ton Jack Stands

OTC Introduces New 12-Ton Jack Stands

The new S012 12-Ton Steel Jack Stands are constructed with high-quality steel for increased strength and safety in vehicle holding.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

OTC has introduced the new S012 12-Ton Steel Jack Stands constructed with high-quality steel for increased strength and safety in vehicle holding. Designed to address technician and servicing needs head-on, the S012  stands are  universal for most vehicles and ideal for mid-size, heavy-duty vehicles.  

The S012 stands are formed and welded with a high-quality steel base, including a steel support column featuring 12 locking positions for versatility and increased holding strength. The form-fit, flat-top horseshoe style saddle design and wide steel base ensures stability. The welded foot pads resist sinking into soft ground or asphalt, while the durable baked-enamel finish resists corrosion. With its 12-ton capacity, the S012 stands are ideal for mid-size, heavy-duty vehicles, construction, fleet, agricultural and vocation vehicles — even when loaded.  

OTC 12-ton steel jack stands meet or exceed the newest ASME PASE-2019 safety standards for portable automotive service equipment. This includes a pin-style adjustment design with more contact points for increased holding strength and safety. 

The new jack stands are sold as a pair and are available now on the company’s website and through OTC distribution partners and resellers. For more information on OTC specialty tools and equipment, visit OTCTools.com.  

  

