OTC Introduces New Heavy-Duty Bottle Jacks

OTC announced it has released new BT12 and BT30 heavy-duty bottle jacks that support a wider range of foreign and domestic vehicles ideal for the trucking and construction industries. Designed to be compact using high-quality materials, these heavy-duty bottle jacks provide reliable lifting power wherever needed — in the shop, on the road or on the job site.

While the BT12 offers a 12-ton capacity and the BT30 a 30-ton capacity, both products feature a forged base cylinder to ensure reliable strength and eliminate leaks with an inline design for easy-to-use positioning and lifting. Additionally, the chromed pump piston and ram increase rust resistance to help extend the life of product, while the built-in extension screw on the ram provides added height when needed.

All OTC heavy-duty bottle jacks meet or exceed the newest ASME PASE-2019 safety standards for portable automotive service equipment. This includes a built-in safety valve to prevent overloading and a stable base to prevent tipping if loaded off-center.

OTC’s new heavy-duty bottle jacks are available now on the company’s website and through OTC distribution partners and resellers.

For more information on OTC specialty tools and equipment, visit OTCTools.com.