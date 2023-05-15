Petty Family Foundation Joins Operative Talent Initiative

The Petty Family Foundation announced that they have joined the ever-growing list of over 40 Operative Talent project partners with the shared goal of raising awareness around automotive industry career opportunities. They join

Operative Talent founding partners KTL Restorations, BASF and the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF), along with key partners Auto Metal Direct, In The Garage Media and KC HiLiTES.

“The Petty Family Foundation is thrilled to support this initiative, as it aligns with our mission to enrich the lives of individuals through the automotive industry and help secure a promising future for the next generation of talent,” said Rebecca Petty Moffitt, executive director of the Petty Family Foundation. “We look forward to sharing details on this initiative with our followers and supporters to help raise additional awareness and support for this cause.”

A 1969 Chevrolet Camaro “Talent”, a rebuild project, will be raffled off to fund a national campaign to educate the public on the collision industry.

Followers and supporters of The Petty Family Foundation will be encouraged to get involved with Operative Talent and participate in events taking place near them in Randleman, N.C., including an inaugural car, bike and truck show in September. Anyone interested in attending should be on the lookout for information coming soon.

“We are excited to welcome the Petty Family Foundation to Operative Talent and collaborate with their team on the initiative,” said Brandon Eckenrode, managing director of CREF. “Now more than ever do we need to promote the industry’s career path opportunities to the younger generation and with the Petty Family Foundation, we can reach a bigger audience.”

The team of Operative Talent’s founding partners originally announced at SEMA 2021 the rebuilding and raffling of a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro called “Talent.” Raffle proceeds will fund a national campaign to educate the public on the collision industry, the industry’s many different career paths and the need for entry-level staff due to an aging workforce — an issue shared among many technical trades.

“The automotive industry has always been a vital part of our economy and culture. However, there is still a significant knowledge gap when it comes to the rewarding career opportunities it offers,” said Crystal Lawrance, co-owner of KTL Restorations and co-founder of Operative Talent. “Our goal with Operative Talent is to bridge that gap and inspire a new generation of talent to explore the vast possibilities within this dynamic industry.”

Added BASF Marketing Services Manager Tina Nelles, “We believe that by showcasing the opportunities available in the automotive industry, we can help inspire a new generation of talented individuals to pursue a career in the field. We are excited to be collaborating with our partners to make this vision a reality.”

Expanding key partners across multiple sectors will enable the Operative Talent initiative to reach a larger audience and inspire young people to pursue career opportunities in automotive.

“Inspiring future generations of automotive gearheads have been part of KC’s DNA for over 50 years,” said Randy Wimenta, marketing activation manager for KC HiLiTES. “I was personally inspired by KC when I saw all the off-road trucks like the Big Foot Truck to Ivan Stewart to Back To The Future Toyota Truck. Now that I work for this legendary

brand, I want to pay it forward and inspire future generations of automotive builders, fabricators and talent. We’re super excited to be working with Operative Talent and all the shakers-movers of our industry.”

The car is set to unveil in early 2024 and the winner of Talent, the 1969 Camaro, will be announced live in September 2024. Be sure to follow Operative Talent and itsmpartners for announcements including a car show hosted by the Petty Family Foundation, The Hertz Drive for Talent and many other planned initiatives to attract the next generation of

talent.

Visit operativetalent.com to view details on the build and purchase raffle tickets or donate.

