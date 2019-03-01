PPG Announces 2019 Show Truck Tour Schedule

PPG has announced the 2019 appearance schedule of its popular show truck. The bold red, white and blue PPG tractor-trailer rig – a rolling exhibit of premium PPG products – will kick off its cross-country trip on March 8 at the 9th annual Goodguys Spring Lone Star Nationals at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. The truck will make 12 appearances, concluding its tour season Oct. 13 at Cruisin’ the Coast in Biloxi, Miss. Tour stops include the top national and regional car, truck and hot rod events sponsored by the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association and other major auto groups.

The colorful show truck serves as a mobile PPG exhibit designed to give custom car builders and painters a chance to learn about PPG’s products, colors and special effects to create show-stopping finishes. At each location, PPG representatives will be on hand to welcome the public and answer any questions visitors have about any of PPG’s brands including Deltron, the Vibrance Collection, Global Refinish System, Envirobase High Performance and Aquabase Plus.

“We’re very proud of our show truck and the excitement it generates at these events,” said Cristina Murray, director, customer communications and service, automotive refinish, PPG. “Having our truck at these shows provides an excellent opportunity for us to engage with a variety of people in the automotive refinish industry and help them learn more about PPG products. The truck displays a unique collection of items painted with PPG – from motorcycle half tanks and helmets to baseball bats and more. Our booth has something for everyone, even a coloring contest for the kids and a collectible coloring book illustrated by artist Tony Squindo.”

The show truck’s complete tour schedule follows. PPG invites automobile enthusiasts to visit at any of the scheduled stops:

March 8-10, 2019

9th Spring Lone Star Nationals, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

March 15-17, 201

10th Spring Nationals, WestWorld of Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.

April 5-7, 2019

19th Del Mar Nationals, Del Mar Fairgrounds, Del Mar, Calif.

May 3-5, 2019

14th Nashville Nationals, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

June 21-23, 2019

Back to the 50’s Weekend, Minnesota State Fairgrounds, St. Paul, Minn.

July 5-7, 2019

28th Heartland Nationals, Iowa State Fairgrounds, Des Moines, Iowa

July 12-14, 2019

22nd PPG Nationals, Ohio Expo Center, Columbus, Ohio

July 26-28, 2019

32nd Pacific Northwest Nationals, Washington State Fair Events Center, Puyallup, Wash.

Aug. 9-11, 2019

18th Great Northwest Nationals, Spokane County Fair & Expo Center, Spokane, Wash.

Sept. 6-8, 2019

Frankenmuth Auto Fest, Heritage Park, Frankenmuth, Mich.

Sept. 27-29, 2019

27th Lone Star Nationals, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

Oct. 6-13, 2019

22nd Annual Cruisin’ the Coast, Mississippi Coast Coliseum, Biloxi, Miss.

Please note: Events and appearances are subject to change.