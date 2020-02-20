PPG Appoints Tom Maziarz VP Automotive Refinish, Americas

Click Here to Read More

Maziarz, currently general manager, marketing and sales, automotive refinish, USCA, joined PPG in 1993 and has progressed through a variety of sales management positions of increasing responsibility. He served as director of sales for the company’s insurance and services business and held a variety of roles in PPG’s architectural coatings business, including vice president, stores and dealers, architectural coatings, U.S. and Canada (USCA). He succeeds Greg Benkcart, vice president, automotive refinish, Americas.

“Tom’s broad PPG knowledge, commercial acumen and ability to build deep customer relationships will serve him well in his new role,” said Chancey Hagerty, incoming PPG vice president, global automotive refinish, effective March 1. “We thank Greg for his many contributions over a fantastic 40-year career with PPG. He has combined outstanding marketing strategies, sales and people skills, and has long been recognized for his ability to develop longstanding relationships among key stakeholders across the automotive refinish industry.”