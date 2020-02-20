PPG Appoints Tom Maziarz VP Automotive Refinish, Americas

Tom Maziarz has been named PPG vice president, automotive refinish, Americas, effective March 1.
Maziarz, currently general manager, marketing and sales, automotive refinish, USCA, joined PPG in 1993 and has progressed through a variety of sales management positions of increasing responsibility. He served as director of sales for the company’s insurance and services business and held a variety of roles in PPG’s architectural coatings business, including vice president, stores and dealers, architectural coatings, U.S. and Canada (USCA). He succeeds Greg Benkcart, vice president, automotive refinish, Americas.
“Tom’s broad PPG knowledge, commercial acumen and ability to build deep customer relationships will serve him well in his new role,” said Chancey Hagerty, incoming PPG vice president, global automotive refinish, effective March 1. “We thank Greg for his many contributions over a fantastic 40-year career with PPG. He has combined outstanding marketing strategies, sales and people skills, and has long been recognized for his ability to develop longstanding relationships among key stakeholders across the automotive refinish industry.”
Benckart joined PPG in 1980 as a sales trainee in PPG’s previous fiber glass business. After progressing through various marketing, distribution, sales and senior management positions within PPG’s fiber glass, automotive OEM glass and chlor-alkali and derivatives businesses, Benckart became general manager of sales and marketing, North America, for PPG’s automotive refinish business in 2009. In March 2010, he became general manager, automotive refinish, USCA, and later that year was named vice president, automotive refinish, USCA. Benckart became vice president, automotive refinish, Americas, in July 2012.