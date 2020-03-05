Click Here to Read More

A custom 1932 Kugel Muroc painted by Squeeg’s Kustoms captured the 2020 America’s Most Beautiful Roadster (AMBR) award at the Grand National Roadster Show (GNRS) held at the Pomona Fairplex in Pomona, Calif. PPG’s Deltron and Radiance products were used to finish this car.

The car’s owner, Monty Belsham of Houston, British Columbia, turned to Squeeg’s Kustoms in Chandler, Ariz., for the great look. Painters Doug Jerger and Moose Graczyk at Squeeg’s used an array of PPG paints to give the roadster its striking black finish with fire-hot flames. Paint included Deltron DBC Basecoat Black and DCU2021 Concept Urethane Clearcoat along with a rainbow of tangerine, apple red and magenta Radiance dyes and pearls to ignite the fiery flames. The result was a rich, gleaming finish with dynamic highlights – and the coveted AMBR award.

The all-metal, limited-production Kugel Muroc was sold in the early 2000s as a package comprising bare body plus chassis. It was up to the buyer to finish the rest of the car. This was Squeeg’s second AMBR win. His first came in 2011 for a 1934 Ford roadster.