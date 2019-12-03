PPG Receives Achiever Award from Uni-Select

PPG announced that it is the recipient of Uni-Select Canada’s 2018 Achiever Award, which is given to suppliers that have demonstrated the highest commitment and support to the collision repair industry. PPG Canada received the award for its exceptional sales growth in Canada in the category of auto paint and body equipment (PBE).

Uni-Select is a leader in the distribution of automotive refinish and industrial paint and related products in North America, as well as a leader in the automotive aftermarket parts business in Canada and the United Kingdom.

PPG, which supplies automotive refinish products and services to Uni-Select, received the award at the company’s recent Canada VIP Supplier Awards Event in Las Vegas.

“We are honored to recognize our long-term supply partner PPG with our Achiever Award – PBE,” said Brent Windom, president and CEO, Uni-Select Inc. and president and COO, Uni-Select’s Canadian Automotive Group. “At Uni-Select, collaborative partnerships are an essential link to achieve operational excellence and exceptional customer service. We wish to thank PPG for its commitment and support. We value such long-term relationships based on mutual success.”

Added Norm Angrove, PPG director, automotive refinish, Canada, “PPG is proud to be recognized by Uni-Select. The Achiever Award reflects our ongoing commitment to providing world-class products, services and support in the automotive refinish market. We look forward to continuing this successful partnership with Uni-Select, its members and its end-user customers.”

To learn more about automotive refinish products from PPG, call (800) 647-6050 or visit www.ppgrefinish.com.