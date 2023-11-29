Precision Diagnostics Approved for Ford’s Collision & Glass Program

Madison, Wis.-based Precision Diagnostics recently earned approval as an authorized service partner on Ford’s Collision & Glass Certification program for ADAS calibrations.

Co-founder and COO Tom McGuire acknowledged the company’s continued commitment to providing the most complete OE offering for diagnostics, programming and calibrations.

“We’re excited to be part of the FCCN as we are always looking for ways to help demonstrate the depth of our service offering and providing a response to our customers needs,” said McGuire.

Earlier this year, the company also completed the process to become one of the first Rivian Certified Diagnostic Vendors in the country.

Precision Diagnostics provides several mobile sublet services in 11 midwest states ranging from diagnostics; programming; ADAS calibrations; 1234YF service; wiring repairs; key programming; and EV/Hybrid battery service.

For more information on Precision Diagnostics, visit precisiondiagnosticsco.com.