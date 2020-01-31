Connect with us

Pro Spot’s Distributor Council to Collaborate on Ideas

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Pro Spot announced that delegates from across the nation have been invited to their headquarters in Carlsbad, Calif., for the Pro Spot Distributor Advisory Council meeting. For three days, the team will meet with one main focus: collaborative growth.

The council is made up of a select group of distributors from throughout North America with different areas of expertise in the collision industry, education programs, training, servicing, etc. Plus, all have a wealth of years and experience with Pro Spot products.

Located at Pro Spot’s headquarters, which houses their manufacturing facility, offices and education center, the team will meet to focus on the needs of their customers and markets, give feedback on existing and upcoming products, share ideas and work together to strategize the best vision for the future.

“Our goal is to get a full view of the industry: analyze current and upcoming needs, and determine how we can service and improve the industry through Pro Spot products and training,” said Ron Olsson, president of Pro Spot.

Connect