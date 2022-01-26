 ProColor Collision Adds New Location in San Francisco
ProColor Collision Adds New Location in San Francisco

Crash Champions Acquires Collision Center in Colorado Springs

Crash Champions Grows Florida Presence with Tampa Acquisition

Service King Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer
Consolidators

ProColor Collision Adds New Location in San Francisco

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

ProColor Collision has announced a new shop location in South San Francisco, Calif.

The ProColor Collision South San Francisco team is big on community involvement.

Formerly known as Royalty Auto Collision Center, Inc., ProColor Collision South San Francisco is a full-service collision repair facility performing superior quality repairs for motorists in the South San Francisco area. The new shop also emphasizes ProColor Collision’s influence as a leading force in the automotive industry in the U.S.

ProColor Collision South San Francisco showcases owner-operators and brothers Cesar and Carlos Dominguez’s dedication to providing superior collision repair services to the surrounding communities. With more than 40 years of collision repair industry experience, the Dominguez brothers recognized the need to make a change during the tumultuous and unpredictable challenges created by the pandemic. They were eager to make significant investments in their business by rebranding and purchasing new equipment to keep up with the constantly evolving industry and saw ProColor Collision as the perfect opportunity to take their business to a different level.

“We believe ProColor offers us a chance to get in early on a brand name that is well known and has had success in other countries and is growing in the U.S.,” said Cesar Dominguez. “ProColor has support from a strong network that will benefit us in this growing market, and we also have faith in the strong leadership from the CEO and ProColor team.”

ProColor Collision South San Francisco is an I-CAR Gold Class facility equipped with state-of-the-art welding equipment as well as an innovative frame machine and semi-downdraft spraybooth. Conveniently located near SFO, close to the 101, 380 and the 280, ProColor Collision South San Francisco specializes in complete auto body repair and painting, computerized color matching, dent repair and removal, framework and frame straightening, auto refinishing and upholstery services, European car restoration and more.

Giving back to the community is important to the ProColor Collision South San Francisco team, and their community involvement has been celebrated by their neighbors.

Cesar has been recognized by the South San Francisco Chamber of Commerce for his dedication to his community. He was awarded Volunteer of the Year for his commitment to the city of South San Francisco, providing a model for others to emulate, particularly his staff. In addition, ProColor Collision South San Francisco received a certificate of recognition for donating their services to the community with the “Catalytic Converter Anti-Theft Etching Events” and bringing good will to South San Francisco.

“We feel people choose us because they believe we are good honest and trustworthy people who perform quality work,” Cesar said. “We are different from our competition in this industry because of the work we do in the community, and because we have always been able to have a mix of fleet work, customer pay and insurance repairs that come from personal relationships we have formed in this area.”

Added ProColor Collision General Manager for Western U.S. Peter Polito, “ProColor Collision continues to concentrate on innovation, value and aligning our brand for long-term success in the U.S. market with the addition of devoted franchise owners Cesar and Carlos, who are quality- and community-driven industry professionals. On behalf of the ProColor Collision family, we warmly welcome Cesar and Carlos and their highly-skilled staff. We anticipate continued growth and success for their team.”

